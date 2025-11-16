Your tip
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Backed By Shadowy 'Establishment' Group to Bring Them Back Into Monarchy — As Powerful Group 'Is Determined to Use Them to Smash the Royal Family to Smithereens'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

A powerful network has been 'backing Harry and Meghan to shake up the monarchy.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 16 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are secretly being courted by a powerful network of political and establishment figures who believe the couple could play a "transformational" role in bringing down the monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The initiative to bring the pair back into the folds of The Firm – dubbed Project Thaw – has quietly gathered momentum in recent months, with influential allies in Westminster and shadowy elements inside the palace said to be lobbying for the Sussexes' gradual reintegration into royal life.

The 'Anarchic Element'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Influential allies in Westminster lobbied for the Sussexes' gradual reintegration.

Their return, however, is viewed by many within the royal household as "a ticking time bomb" that could reignite old tensions and overshadow the work of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

A senior insider said: "There's a group, well-connected in both political and aristocratic circles, who genuinely believe bringing Harry and Meghan back is the key to bringing down the monarchy as it stands. They see the Sussexes as an anarchic element, and the campaign for them to become working royals again is being run by nasty elements within the palace who want to smash the institution to smithereens."

Laying the Groundwork for a Return

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry recently sparked speculation over his long-term plans.

Harry, 41, recently sparked speculation over his long-term plans after referring to Britain as "the country I proudly served and fought for" in a Remembrance Day essay titled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It Means to Be British.

The line that caught attention – "Though currently, I may live in the United States…" – was seen by royal observers as a deliberate hint that his Californian chapter may not last forever.

"He didn't have to say 'currently,'" said one royal aide. "It came across as a signal that he's not done with Britain. That single word set off a wave of unease inside the palace."

Harry is also still campaigning to get increased security for him and his family when they are in Britain. A royal source familiar with his desire for protection said: "It's clear he's laying the groundwork to bring Meghan and the kids back for longer visits – maybe even something more lasting."

Charles' Health and the 'Cynical Plot'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Palace aides warned any return would 'rip open' old rivalries.

King Charles, 76, has been undergoing ongoing cancer treatment, and aides suggest the uncertainty surrounding his health has intensified efforts within certain establishment circles to "reunify" the family.

"The King's health has shifted everything," said another insider. "Some see it as the perfect opportunity to mend fences, while others think it couldn't come at a worse time."

A source said: "Those who want to use Harry and Meghan as pawns to destabilize and bring down the monarchy know it is a perfect time to try and bring them back, under the guise of giving Charles peace in his dying days by bring a family back together."

It is one of the most cynical plots ever to hit the royals.

Unsettling the Prince and Princess of Wales

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales have grown uneasy over renewed Sussex attention.

The Sussexes' renewed visibility continues to unsettle the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their team was said to have been "blindsided" when Harry recently met Charles for tea, in what was the estranged pair's first meeting in nearly two years.

Palace aides warn any return to royal life for the Sussexes would "rip open" and "reignite" old rivalries.

"It's a very delicate situation," said one source.

"If they return in a halfway royal role, it risks undercutting the Prince and Princess of Wales. But if they're kept out entirely, those calling for a reunion will say the palace is stuck in the past. Either option could explode."

Another insider said: "Bringing Harry and Meghan back might seem like the solution to royal unity – but it could be the spark that blows the whole thing to pieces."

