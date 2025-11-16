Prince Harry Insists the Palace 'Was Told' About His Secret Toronto Trip as Royals Claim They Were 'Caught Off Guard'

According to the duke's office, "the Palace" had been notified of the Canada trip "as a courtesy". However, multiple palace sources insisted no such message was received, raising questions about whether the alleged heads-up was ever sent.

One palace insider described it as "a bit rum" to claim advance notice had been provided when no staff at Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace appeared aware of the plans before the press announcement.

When Harry's office was asked when the "courtesy" notice was given or to whom it was sent, no response was provided.

The suggestion that the Palace had been looped in carried weight, particularly because the Canada visit included engagements with regiments connected to senior members of the royal family.

During his time in Toronto, Harry met soldiers from the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada, of which Queen Camilla serves as Colonel-in-Chief. He also spoke with troops from the Royal Regiment of Canada, a role held by King Charles since 1977.