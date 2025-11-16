Your tip
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Insists the Palace 'Was Told' About His Secret Toronto Trip as Royals Claim They Were 'Caught Off Guard'

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry’s office claimed that "the Palace" had been informed of the Canada trip "as a courtesy".

Nov. 16 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's latest overseas travel has ignited new tensions with the royal household after a surprise announcement about his plans appeared to catch Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace off guard, RadarOnline.com can report.

Journalists accompanying the Duke of Sussex on the first day of his five-day visit to Brazil reported that their phones began buzzing with unexpected news — not about the Brazil trip, but about Harry's intention to fly to Toronto later in the week to mark "remembrancetide".

prince harry palace secret toronto trip royals caught off guard
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace sources said they never received any notice.

According to the duke's office, "the Palace" had been notified of the Canada trip "as a courtesy". However, multiple palace sources insisted no such message was received, raising questions about whether the alleged heads-up was ever sent.

One palace insider described it as "a bit rum" to claim advance notice had been provided when no staff at Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace appeared aware of the plans before the press announcement.

When Harry's office was asked when the "courtesy" notice was given or to whom it was sent, no response was provided.

The suggestion that the Palace had been looped in carried weight, particularly because the Canada visit included engagements with regiments connected to senior members of the royal family.

During his time in Toronto, Harry met soldiers from the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada, of which Queen Camilla serves as Colonel-in-Chief. He also spoke with troops from the Royal Regiment of Canada, a role held by King Charles since 1977.

Harry's Busy Week

prince harry palace secret toronto trip royals caught off guard
Source: MEGA

One palace insider called it "a bit rum" to suggest the Palace had been briefed when no staff recalled getting any warning.

On Thursday, November 13, Harry met veterans participating in a creative arts programme at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital. He also released an essay on his website reflecting on the meaning of remembrance. In the piece, titled The Bond, the Banter, the Bravery: What it Means to be British, he wrote that remembrance "is not simply a minute's silence", but "a call to collective responsibility".

Yet while the royal family prepared for the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday morning, a different set of images drew global attention: photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending Kris Jenner's James Bond-themed 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos' Los Angeles mansion.

Harry, wearing a black tuxedo and a red poppy, was photographed arriving alongside Meghan.

prince harry palace secret toronto trip royals caught off guard
Source: MEGA

The incident has reportedly caused renewed frustration within royal circles.

More images appeared online showing the couple posing with Jenner, including one where Harry looked "a little bleary-eyed".

Jenner and Kim Kardashian soon deleted the photos from their social media accounts. While the Sussexes have not commented publicly, it is understood their team requested the removals.

Although the disappearing party photos fueled social media chatter, palace sources suggested the deeper concern lies with the confusion surrounding Harry's Canada trip — an issue they say has caused renewed frustration within royal circles.

