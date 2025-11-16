EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Family Curse — Inside the Nightmare of Being the King of Pop's Kids After His Daughter Paris Reveals Her Drug-Ravaged Body to the World

Raised behind the gates of Neverland and home-schooled away from prying eyes, Paris, 27, and her brothers Prince, 28 and Bigi, 23, have navigated adulthood under relentless scrutiny since their troubled father died in Los Angeles in 2009 aged 50 after a drug overdose-related cardiac arrest.

The siblings now carry the burden of his contested legacy as legal fights over the estate rumble on and a biopic, Michael, looms.

This week, in an unflinching Instagram post, Paris revealed to fans her years of heroin addiction had left her with a hole between her nostrils. She said in a clip posted on TikTok she has a perforated septum – a hole in the cartilage inside her nose – which complicates recording vocals.

But she said she will not seek surgery, citing the need to avoid strong post-op medication to protect her sobriety.

Paris confessed: "I realized I never addressed this and it can sometimes be very noticeable.

"I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum."