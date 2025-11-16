John Fetterman Shows Off Horrific Stitches and Facial Injuries After Fall at Senator's Home Following Memoir Release: Thanks Care Team Who 'Put Me Back Together'
Nov. 16 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Sen. John Fetterman has offered a public update on his condition — and released a graphic photo of his injuries — two days after being hospitalized following a cardiac-related fall near his home in Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 56-year-old senator posted the update on X on Saturday, November 15, assuring supporters that he is recovering and grateful for the medical care he received.
Fetterman's Fall
"20 stitches later and a full recovery, I'm back home with @giselefetterman and the kids. I'm overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly," Fetterman wrote in his post. He continued, "Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together. THANK YOU SO MUCH." He closed with: "See you back in DC."
The message was accompanied by a photo of Fetterman holding an iced coffee, showing stitches lining his forehead and nose. The image underscored the severity of the fall, which occurred early Thursday, Nov. 13, while he was walking near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.
An Abundance of Caution
According to his spokesperson, Fetterman was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital "out of an abundance of caution." The spokesperson explained that during an evaluation, doctors determined "he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries."
Ventricular fibrillation, a dangerous arrhythmia affecting the heart's lower chambers, is considered a medical emergency and is the most common cause of sudden cardiac death, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Fetterman's spokesperson said the senator "is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital," adding that he chose to remain under care so doctors could "fine-tune his medication regimen." The spokesperson also noted that Fetterman "is grateful for the EMTs, doctors and nurses who are providing his care."
In a lighthearted remark included in the statement, Fetterman joked, "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!"
History of Health Issues
The fall is the latest in a series of health challenges for Fetterman. During his 2022 Senate campaign, he suffered a stroke and later disclosed a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation. While atrial fibrillation affects the heart's upper chambers, the ventricular fibrillation cited in his recent hospitalization involves the lower chambers.
In February 2023, Fetterman was hospitalized overnight for lightheadedness. Shortly after, he admitted himself to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of clinical depression. Last April, he reflected on that period, saying his "depression was in full force" when he arrived in Washington as a freshman senator.
"I don't care if you're a liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat, we all can be depressed — and we all can get made healthier," he said. "Go to the doctor or whoever you're able to. Address your depression… It works. And I'm so grateful."