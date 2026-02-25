Kaitlan Collins Holds Trump's Feet to the Fire for Not Addressing the Epstein Files in SOTU Speech — Despite Pedo's Victims Being in Attendance

Collins began by pointing out that Pelosi, 85, was wearing a white button that said to "release the files."

"The president’s speech was record long, but it did actually not – he didn’t make any mention of Jeffrey Epstein during that speech despite the fact that there were some survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s in the chamber," she continued. "What did you make of that moment?"

Pelosi replied she didn't know if that was actually the "State of the Nation speech," noting that it's usually about "integrity," "freedom of the press, independence of the judiciary, rule of the law," and "separation of power."

"Forget it with him," Pelosi quipped.