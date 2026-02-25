Kaitlan Collins Holds Trump's Feet to the Fire for Not Addressing the Epstein Files in SOTU Speech — Despite Pedo's Victims Being in Attendance
Feb. 25 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Kaitlan Collins didn't let it slide after President Donald Trump failed to mention the Jeffrey Epstein files during his State of the Union address earlier this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, February 24, Collins sat down with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi during the CNN State of the Union Analysis and asked her how she felt about the POTUS' controversial decision – particularly since several of the late convicted s-- offender's victims had been invited to attend.
'What Did You Make of That Moment?'
Collins began by pointing out that Pelosi, 85, was wearing a white button that said to "release the files."
"The president’s speech was record long, but it did actually not – he didn’t make any mention of Jeffrey Epstein during that speech despite the fact that there were some survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s in the chamber," she continued. "What did you make of that moment?"
Pelosi replied she didn't know if that was actually the "State of the Nation speech," noting that it's usually about "integrity," "freedom of the press, independence of the judiciary, rule of the law," and "separation of power."
"Forget it with him," Pelosi quipped.
'Shows His Vulnerability'
"You know, it’s in the Constitution that the president shall send a statement of the State of the Nation. It can only be in a manual envelope. It doesn’t have to be a speech, but it has become a speech," the longtime politician explained. "But he ignored the State of the Nation."
"He knows this is a vulnerability," added Pelosi. "And we’ve had lots of conversations with the survivors and with other people who have been survivors in the community. And that’s why the American people are so insistent on that, that this thing has continued. But the fact that he didn’t mention it shows his vulnerability, his exposure in all of these."
Inside the DOJ's Release of the Epstein Files
Trump, 79, and other members of his administration have flip-flopped on the Epstein files over the past year, from leading the charge to release them to claiming they were nothing more than a "Democratic hoax."
The DOJ finally rolled out the release of thousands of heavily redacted documents related to the investigation of the late s-- fiend. This drew heavy criticism from people on both sides of the aisle who believed that only victims' names – not potential co-conspirators – should be removed from the DOJ file dumps.
Even podcaster Joe Rogan – who previously endorsed Trump for president in the 2024 election – voiced his frustration with how the situation was being handled.
"Why would your name be redacted if you're not a victim?" Rogan asked on the show. "Like, this is what's crazy about all this. Like, how come you redact some people and you don’t redact other people? Like, what is this? This is not good. None of this is good for this administration."
As Radar previously reported, Maryland Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin alleged that Trump was mentioned "more than a million times" in unredacted versions of the Epstein files.
An NPR investigation further claimed that the DOJ reportedly withheld files that included allegations against the president.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and on February 19, he claimed he'd been "totally exonerated."
"I can actually speak about it very nicely," he said while talking with reporters on Air Force One. "I did nothing."