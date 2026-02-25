EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short's Tortured Daughter 'Secretly Spent Years Battling Mental Health' Before Her Gun Suicide Aged 42

Katherine Short spoke publicly about living with mental illness and the support she received from her service dog five years before her death – and insiders have told RadarOnline.com she waged a "horrific secret battle" against her inner demons before her apparent suicide aged 42. Katherine – daughter of comic and actor Martin Short, 75, and a clinical social worker – was found dead at her home in the Hollywood Hills, California, on Monday, February 23, at about 6 pm local time from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katherine Short wrote about her service dog, Joni, on her professional website before her death.

Article continues below advertisement

On her since-deleted professional website, Katherine wrote about her dog, Joni – named after the singer Joni Mitchell, saying: "Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years." She added: "Joni (named after singer Joni Mitchell) will often be in the office with me, cuddled up on her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just LOVES people, so don't be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail…and maybe even a kiss." The website also detailed Katherine's career as a clinical social worker and her private practice.

Article continues below advertisement

A Career Dedicated to Erasing Stigma

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katherine Short actively advocated for mental health awareness through the charity Bring Change 2 Mind.

Article continues below advertisement

It listed dozens of areas of specialization, including anxiety, psychotic disorders, and borderline personality disorder. Before opening her practice, Katherine worked in psychiatric hospitals and outpatient programmes supporting veterans, low-income families, and foster youth, according to her website. She graduated from New York University in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Gender Sexuality Studies and later earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Southern California. Katherine was actively involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind, whose mission is to erase the stigma surrounding mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

A representative for her comedian and actor father, Martin, confirmed her death by saying, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world." Katherine was the adopted daughter of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died from cancer in 2010. The couple also adopted two sons – Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36. Although largely out of the spotlight, Katherine attended events with Martin over the years. Their last public appearance together was in 2023, when they were seen celebrating her 40th birthday at Grand Master Recorders in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Devastating' End

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Martin Short celebrated Katherine’s 40th birthday with her at a Hollywood venue in 2023.