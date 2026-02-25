Martin Short's Daughter Checked Herself into Treatment Facilities Multiple Times Before her Tragic Suicide aged 42

He explained: "She'd say, 'I won't be around, I'm going away.' She'd go check into some place to boost her up again.

"I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it. But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was.

"She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around. Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive.

"She was so soft spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot."

Katherine is one of three adopted children of veteran actor Short, 75, and his late wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 of ovarian cancer.

The Short family confirmed Katherine's death Tuesday in a statement, saying: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."