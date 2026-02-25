911 Call Reveals First Responders Used a Can of Narcan on Housewife Star Mary Cosby's Son in Desperate Bid to Save His Life

In the audio, obtained by Page Six, a dispatcher confirms there's a "23-year-old male, not conscious, not breathing. One dose of Narcan has been given."

"Police have been called. Three units in route," they add.

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson who spoke to the outlet said Robert Jr. was found deceased after officers "responded to an overdose call that turned into a death investigation."

The call they responded to was placed at 6:14 pm on February 23.