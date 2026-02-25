Your tip
Mary Cosby

911 Call Reveals First Responders Used a Can of Narcan on Housewife Star Mary Cosby's Son in Desperate Bid to Save His Life

Composite photo of Robert Cosby Jr. and Mary Cosby
Source: @illboybubs/Instagram; Bravo

A 911 call pertaining to 'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's son, Robert Jr., has been released.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Chilling 911 audio featuring Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby's son, Robert Cosby Jr., has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the call, first responders used a can of Narcan, a drug used to try to reverse the effects of an Opioid overdose, on the 23-year-old in a desperate bid to save his life.

The 911 Audio

Photo of Robert Cosby Jr.
Source: Bravo

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson confirmed Robert Cosby Jr. was 'found deceased' when officers 'responded to an overdose call.'

In the audio, obtained by Page Six, a dispatcher confirms there's a "23-year-old male, not conscious, not breathing. One dose of Narcan has been given."

"Police have been called. Three units in route," they add.

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson who spoke to the outlet said Robert Jr. was found deceased after officers "responded to an overdose call that turned into a death investigation."

The call they responded to was placed at 6:14 pm on February 23.

Mary Cosby Confirms Her Son's Death in Emotional Statement

Photo of Mary Cosby
Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby confirmed her son was 'called home to the lord.'

As Radar reported, Cosby and her husband released a joint statement confirming the tragic death of their son.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she shared. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen also spoke out following Robert Jr.'s tragic passing, calling the news "devastatingly sad."

He added, "This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr."

At this time, the cause of Robert Jr.'s death remains unknown; however, Cosby was open about his struggles with substance abuse on RHOSLC.

What Will Happen on 'RHOSLC?'

Photo of 'RHOSLC' cast
Source: Bravo

The 'RHOSLC' cast 'will rally around' Mary Cosby, a source stated.

Radar exclusively spoke to an insider who revealed filming had already begun, and Mary was coming back in a full-time capacity.

They noted scenes were being filmed, but it was unknown what was being captured in real time and if Robert Jr.'s death would be addressed or if it would be held off being talked about until Mary was ready to "open up" on it.

"Of course, the women will rally around her if and when she decides to resume filming," they shared, adding it's "unknown" if and how Mary and her family will proceed with filming given the tragedy.

Regardless, they insisted, “all the thoughts and prayers of the cast and crew are obviously with her at this time."

RHOSLC has since paused production on its seventh season, according to People.

What Did Mary Say About Robert Jr. on the 'RHOSLC' Season 6 Reunion?

Photo of Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby Jr.
Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby previously said she'd rather her son was in prison 'than dead.'

Cosby spoke out about her son, who had done a two-month stint in prison, on the RHOSLC Season 6 reunion, which aired in January.

"I'm not worried about him," she stated at the time. "I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using. At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m OK with it."

"It's just, you don’t want to see your kid suffer, but I know it’s good. And I’d rather him be [in jail] than dead, you know?" she added.

