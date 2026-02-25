EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOSLC' in Crisis Mode After Mary Cosby's Son's Shocking Death at 23 — As It Remains 'Unknown' How Filming Will Continue Following Family Tragedy
Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
In the wake of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby's son Robert Cosby Jr.'s tragic death at the young age of 23, RadarOnline.com can reveal the show is in crisis mode, as filming for Season 7 was already underway when the tragedy struck.
After divulging filming for the new season was underway, a source told us it's not clear "what they're getting in real time."
'They Are Rearranging Filming'
It's also uncertain "if Mary's son's death is being addressed on the show [right now] or if it's being kept as a private matter until Mary is ready to open up on it," according to the insider.
"They are also rearranging filming and shooting alternate scenes to account for the shocking incident," the source noted.
Update on Mary Cosby's Storyline Revealed
The insider, who confirmed Cosby was returning in a full-time capacity for Season 7, confirmed it's "uncertain" how production will "proceed" with her storyline, especially since "taping just begun."
"Of course, the women will rally around her if and when she decides to resume filming; however, with this being such a traumatic and unexpected turn of events/family moment, it is unknown if and how production, Mary, and her family will proceed," the source explained.
"All the thoughts and prayers of the cast and crew are obviously with her at this time."
According to People, production on the upcoming season has been put on pause.
Robert Cosby Jr.'s Death Details
As Radar previously reported, Robert Jr. died in Utah on February 23.
Authorities shared they received a call for a "full arrest/medical emergency" for a 23-year-old male, which led to paramedics and fire being dispatched to Robert Jr.'s residence. At this time, the specific cause of his death remains unknown.
Page Six obtained 911 audio of Robert Jr.'s incident, where a dispatcher confirmed he was "not breathing" and that Narcan, a drug that attempts to reverse opioid overdose, had been administered.
On the heels of news of his passing, Cosby and her husband released a statement confirming his death.
"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she somberly shared. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."
'You Don't Want to See Your Kid Suffer'
Earlier this month, Robert Jr. shared he had been released from prison after serving two months for assault, trespassing, and violating a protective order, and other charges that were all related to his ex-wife and her father.
After getting out of prison, court documents revealed he was to serve 36 months of probation and complete 75 hours of community service.
Cosby, who has never shied away from discussing Robert Jr.'s substance abuse issues, opened up about his arrest on the RHOSLC reunion in January.
"I'm not worried about him," she stated at the time. "I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using. At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m OK with it."
The Cosby matriarch added, "It’s just, you don't want to see your kid suffer, but I know it’s good. And I’d rather him be [in jail] than dead, you know?"