EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Palace Purge Exposed — Future King Wanted Uncle Andrew 'Out Immediately' After Disgraced Royal's Epstein Interview Fiasco Humiliated Family
Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Prince William was years ahead of his father and his late grandmother in wanting Andrew Windsor removed from the royal family for his association with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
After Andrew's disastrous 2019 BBC interview when he fumbled attempts to deny trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's claims about s-- abuse as a minor, William wanted his uncle "out of the picture" before he could do any more damage to the monarchy.
Prince William Wanted Andrew Out Before the 'Rot Further Set In'
Author Russel Myers writes in his new biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, that in the aftermath of Andrew's trainwreck interview, the Prince of Wales "implored" his father, King Charles III, and his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to "take immediate action" in dealing with the troublesome former prince.
William feared "not only the public backlash but for his own future," Myers claims.
A palace source dished, "Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes."
The insider further noted William "never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in."
Queen Elizabeth II Waited Years to Take Action Against Andrew
"William’s view was that he [Andrew] got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family," the royal spy spilled.
The future king was correct in his prediction about the damage his uncle was causing, as the public backlash was swift against him after being grilled by the BBC's Emily Maitlis.
Under the mounting pressure, Andrew stepped back from public-facing royal duties. However, it took Queen Elizabeth another three years before she finally took away his military titles.
The late monarch was forced to make the move against her favorite son in January 2022, one month before Windsor settled Giuffre's sexual abuse civil lawsuit against him out of court.
'No Upside in Andrew Being Protected'
William continued to pressure his father to take further action against Andrew, especially after the queen died in September 2022.
He was particularly galled when Charles allowed Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to join the family for Christmas at Sandringham in 2023, and additionally letting them take part in the royal family's annual walk to and from church.
"His view was crystal clear, Andrew shouldn’t be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere," a palace source said about William in early 2024, claiming the prince believed "there was absolutely no upside in Andrew being protected."
Still, the disgraced royal was allowed to attend the family's Easter service at St. George's Chapel as recently as April 2025, along with the king and the rest of the royals. Curiously, William and his family did not participate.
King Charles Finally Makes His Move
It took Charles until October 30, 2025, to strip Windsor of his royal titles and remaining honors, including his birthright "prince" title.
However, it came following salacious new allegations about the former Duke of York made by Giuffre in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl.
The book was published several weeks before the king finally made his move, which included evicting Andrew from his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, and banishing him to a property on the Sandringham estate.
It was there that the former royal was arrested on suspicions of misconduct in public office on February 19.
The allegations were related to recently released DOJ materials showing that while he was the UK's trade envoy, Andrew reportedly emailed Epstein sensitive government documents related to his business travels on behalf of his country.