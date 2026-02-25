EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Palace Purge Exposed — Future King Wanted Uncle Andrew 'Out Immediately' After Disgraced Royal's Epstein Interview Fiasco Humiliated Family

Author Russel Myers writes in his new biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, that in the aftermath of Andrew's trainwreck interview, the Prince of Wales "implored" his father, King Charles III, and his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to "take immediate action" in dealing with the troublesome former prince.

William feared "not only the public backlash but for his own future," Myers claims.

A palace source dished, "Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes."

The insider further noted William "never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in."