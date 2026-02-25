EXCLUSIVE: How ENTIRE Royal Family May Now Face Police Questioning After Andrew Windsor is Hauled in By Cops Over Epstein 'Spy' Scandal
Feb. 25 2026, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET
King Charles has declared "the law must take its course" after his brother Andrew Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office – a dramatic development RadarOnline.com can reveal has raised the prospect of other members of the royal family being questioned about what they knew.
Scandal-sunk Andrew was arrested on Thursday in Norfolk following renewed scrutiny linked to the so-called "Epstein files" in the United States, which suggest he shared sensitive government documents with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew Arrested at Sandringham on 66th Birthday
Plain-clothes officers were seen outside Sandringham Estate, where Andrew has been living, on the morning of his 66th birthday. It is understood neither Charles nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of the arrest.
In a written statement issued shortly after news broke, Charles said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.
In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
Andrew is the first senior royal in modern British history to be arrested. In a statement, police said: "As part of the investigation (into misconduct in public office), we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."
Searches are continuing at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.
Emails and Official Visits Under Scrutiny
Emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice appear to show Andrew forwarding reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. One message dated November 2010 was allegedly forwarded five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser, Amir Patel.
Another, sent on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to include a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
Andrew has denied wrongdoing in relation to his association with Epstein but has not directly addressed the latest allegations.
A source close to the investigation said: "Detectives will want to establish who had sight of these communications and whether anyone else was aware of their contents. That could mean questions for others within the royal household."
A constitutional expert added: "If there is evidence that sensitive material was shared, investigators may seek to clarify what senior figures knew and when. In theory, no one is beyond being asked to account for their knowledge."
Charles opened London Fashion Week later on Thursday, while Queen Camilla, 78, was scheduled to attend a lunchtime orchestral concert at Sinfonia Smith Square in Westminster.
A former royal aide said: "The palace will be bracing itself. Even if no one else is implicated, the optics of police inquiries touching the wider family are hugely damaging."