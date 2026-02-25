Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How ENTIRE Royal Family May Now Face Police Questioning After Andrew Windsor is Hauled in By Cops Over Epstein 'Spy' Scandal

Photo of
Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA

King Charles and Prince William may face police questioning after Andrew Windsor’s arrest for spying.

Feb. 25 2026, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles has declared "the law must take its course" after his brother Andrew Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office – a dramatic development RadarOnline.com can reveal has raised the prospect of other members of the royal family being questioned about what they knew.

Scandal-sunk Andrew was arrested on Thursday in Norfolk following renewed scrutiny linked to the so-called "Epstein files" in the United States, which suggest he shared sensitive government documents with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Arrested at Sandringham on 66th Birthday

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Andrew Windsor and King Charles
Source: MEGA

olice arrested Andrew Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office in Norfolk.

Article continues below advertisement

Plain-clothes officers were seen outside Sandringham Estate, where Andrew has been living, on the morning of his 66th birthday. It is understood neither Charles nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of the arrest.

In a written statement issued shortly after news broke, Charles said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

The King declared that 'the law must take its course' regarding the investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew is the first senior royal in modern British history to be arrested. In a statement, police said: "As part of the investigation (into misconduct in public office), we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Searches are continuing at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Article continues below advertisement

Emails and Official Visits Under Scrutiny

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The Duke of York celebrated his 66th birthday on the same day as his arrest.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princesses Beatrice and Eugeni

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Poised to Use Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Like Puppets' to 'Help Bring Royal Family to its Knees'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside the $18K-a-DAY Wellness Clinic Where Sarah Ferguson Holed Up After Fresh Epstein Scandal Exploded

Article continues below advertisement

Emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice appear to show Andrew forwarding reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. One message dated November 2010 was allegedly forwarded five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser, Amir Patel.

Another, sent on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to include a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Andrew has denied wrongdoing in relation to his association with Epstein but has not directly addressed the latest allegations.

A source close to the investigation said: "Detectives will want to establish who had sight of these communications and whether anyone else was aware of their contents. That could mean questions for others within the royal household."

A constitutional expert added: "If there is evidence that sensitive material was shared, investigators may seek to clarify what senior figures knew and when. In theory, no one is beyond being asked to account for their knowledge."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The Royal Family continued their official duties and service despite the unfolding scandal.

Charles opened London Fashion Week later on Thursday, while Queen Camilla, 78, was scheduled to attend a lunchtime orchestral concert at Sinfonia Smith Square in Westminster.

A former royal aide said: "The palace will be bracing itself. Even if no one else is implicated, the optics of police inquiries touching the wider family are hugely damaging."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.