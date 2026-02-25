EXCLUSIVE: How ENTIRE Royal Family May Now Face Police Questioning After Andrew Windsor is Hauled in By Cops Over Epstein 'Spy' Scandal

Plain-clothes officers were seen outside Sandringham Estate, where Andrew has been living, on the morning of his 66th birthday. It is understood neither Charles nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of the arrest.

In a written statement issued shortly after news broke, Charles said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."