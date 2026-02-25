EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Poised to Use Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Like Puppets' to 'Help Bring Royal Family to its Knees'
Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are poised to use Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie "like puppets" to help bring the Royal Family to its knees, according to claims the Sussexes are encouraging the York sisters to tell their side of the Epstein fallout in a move that could detonate within the monarchy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry, 41, and his wife Markle, 44, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, are said to have grown closer to Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, as the sisters navigate the latest scandal surrounding their parents, Prince Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66.
Sussexes Urge Princesses' Beatrice and Eugenie to Break Silence
Andrew was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the U.K.'s trade envoy and released under investigation after 11 hours. He has denied wrongdoing.
Fresh disclosures from U.S. Department of Justice files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, have again thrust the York family into the spotlight.
A source said: "Harry and Meghan genuinely believe that Beatrice and Eugenie would benefit from speaking for themselves rather than allowing speculation to define them. In their view, silence has only allowed assumptions to harden into accepted fact.
"They think the sisters are in a position to set the record straight, particularly about the extent of their parents' association with Epstein and what they themselves knew or didn't know. From Harry and Meghan's perspective, offering context and clarity could help them step out from under the shadow that has followed them for years."
'Want to Use Them Like Puppets'
The Sussexes are also said to have offered to connect the sisters with publishers and agents to help them secure a lucrative deal, though the prospect is said to feel daunting and potentially explosive.
Sources close to the situation described a calculated dynamic.
"Harry and Meghan are drawing on their own experience," an insider explained. "They saw how telling their story on their own terms reshaped the conversation around them, and they believe that same strategy could work for Beatrice and Eugenie. In their eyes, controlling the narrative is a form of leverage."
The source continued: "They think the sisters occupy a powerful position, close enough to the center of events to offer insight, yet distant enough from official duties to speak more freely. But within royal circles, there is real anxiety. A public account, however carefully framed, could stir up old grievances, expose uncomfortable details, and further strain already fragile family relationships. For some, it feels like Harry and Meghan want to use them like puppets on their ongoing mission to bring the royal family to its knees."
Motives Questioned Behind the Scenes
A separate insider said, "There are people who question the motive behind this. They worry it isn't purely about helping the sisters find their voice, but about applying pressure in a wider family power struggle. If Beatrice and Eugenie were to lay out timelines, conversations, and what they personally witnessed, the repercussions would not stop with their parents; it could ripple through the entire institution of the royal family."
The source added: "Beatrice and Eugenie are deeply conflicted. On one hand, they are determined to shield their husbands and children from the fallout and finally disentangle themselves from a saga that has defined them for too long. On the other hand, they know that going public, whether through a memoir or a televised interview, would be interpreted by some as crossing a line. They are weighing loyalty against self-preservation, and it feels like a pivotal decision that could shape the rest of their lives."
Beatrice, who works in tech, and Eugenie, who is employed in the art world, have kept a low profile since Andrew's arrest and the renewed Epstein disclosures. Both have avoided public comment on their parents' affairs, focusing instead on their careers and children.
Another insider said, "There's a perception that Harry and Meghan see their own departure and subsequent interviews as proof that breaking ranks can be empowering. They feel they survived the backlash and ultimately regained control of their story, and that experience informs the advice they are giving now.
"They genuinely believe openness can be cathartic and strategically smart. But the dilemma is obvious: any move toward full transparency by Beatrice and Eugenie could deepen existing divides and make reconciliation within the family even more remote. That tension between personal freedom and collective fallout is what makes this so combustible."