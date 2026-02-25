EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Poised to Use Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Like Puppets' to 'Help Bring Royal Family to its Knees'

Andrew was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the U.K.'s trade envoy and released under investigation after 11 hours. He has denied wrongdoing.

Fresh disclosures from U.S. Department of Justice files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, have again thrust the York family into the spotlight.

A source said: "Harry and Meghan genuinely believe that Beatrice and Eugenie would benefit from speaking for themselves rather than allowing speculation to define them. In their view, silence has only allowed assumptions to harden into accepted fact.

"They think the sisters are in a position to set the record straight, particularly about the extent of their parents' association with Epstein and what they themselves knew or didn't know. From Harry and Meghan's perspective, offering context and clarity could help them step out from under the shadow that has followed them for years."