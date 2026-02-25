Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home Swarmed by Officials — As Mysterious White Van Is Spotted Pulling Into Missing 84-Year-Old's Garage
Feb. 25 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
There is new activity at Nancy Guthrie's home more than three weeks after her shocking disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's been reported that around 10 people and a convoy of vehicles gathered at the missing 84-year-old's Arizona property on Wednesday, February 25.
People in Suits Walk Nancy Guthrie's Property
On Wednesday morning, NewsNation's Brian Entin reported that an "unmarked SUV pulled into Nancy Guthrie's garage and the door closed" before they could see who exited the vehicle.
Others were seen walking around outside of the house, before one person entered the home through the back door.
At least two of the apparent officials at the property were wearing suits, but it has yet to be confirmed if they were investigators and it is still unclear what they were doing there. However, the New York Post reported that one of the men on site was wearing an FBI polo shirt.
A Pima County Sheriff's Department truck was additionally parked outside of the home.
White Van Seen at Nancy Guthrie's Home
Some time after arriving at the scene, Entin said the "convoy of SUVs" left Nancy's home, including the vehicle with "dark tinted windows" that had been parked in the garage.
Roughly 30 minutes later, he posted via X that an unknown white van had pulled up and taken its place in the garage.
When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?
Nancy was last seen by her family members just before 10 p.m. on January 31 when she was dropped off at her home in Catalina Foothills after having dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
She was reported missing to local police on February 1 after she failed to meet a friend to watch a livestreamed church service.
In the wake of her nightmarish disappearance, authorities found blood on her door and her disappearance was swiftly investigated as a crime.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later revealed that he believed the elderly woman had been abducted from her home some time that night after she fell asleep.
Days after she went missing, authorities released photos and video footage taken from Nancy's Nest camera that revealed shocking images of her potential kidnapper.
In the images, a suspect – who appeared to be a man – was dressed in a ski mask, thick black gloves and other nondescript clothing. He was additionally wearing a backpack, later discovered to be a brand from Walmart, and a holster at his waist that seemingly had a weapon in it. These are all details
As Radar previously reported, Toby Braun, who is the founder of American Special Investigative Group, suggested that whoever allegedly took Nancy was likely a "complete amateur who got lucky so far."
"The gloves he’s wearing would prohibit him from using ultra-fine motor skills like using the gun or picking a lock. Or anything else for that matter, requiring precise finger movements," he explained. "The mask is a huge clue. I can see his skin color and mustache. Plus, the eyes are revealing. Not a pro."
The suspect has yet to be identified.