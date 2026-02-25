EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside the $18K-a-DAY Wellness Clinic Where Sarah Ferguson Holed Up After Fresh Epstein Scandal Exploded

A Swiss source said, "Sarah traveled to Zurich in the immediate aftermath of Christmas and remained there through the end of January, deliberately keeping her movements quiet. She regards Paracelsus as a refuge, somewhere she feels shielded from outside noise and judgment."

The insider continued: "Over the years, she has developed a sense of familiarity with the clinic and its team, and that continuity is important to her. When she feels emotionally exposed or under intense scrutiny, she turns to that environment because she believes she will be met with compassion as well as high-level medical and psychological care. For her, it's less about luxury and more about feeling protected at a time when she feels at her lowest."

Another friend said Ferguson was deeply shaken by the renewed exposure of her and her ex-husband Andrew's correspondence with Epstein. "When those emails resurfaced, and the details were laid out so starkly, it hit her hard," the pal added. "She felt overwhelmed and blindsided by the scale of the backlash, and it left her emotionally drained."

The source added, "Because Sarah has an established history with Paracelsus and trusts the discretion of the staff, it felt like the most natural escape route. In her mind, it was the one place she could retreat from the headlines, regroup privately, and put some distance between herself and the escalating storm."