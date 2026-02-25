EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside the $18K-a-DAY Wellness Clinic Where Sarah Ferguson Holed Up After Fresh Epstein Scandal Exploded
Feb. 25 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Shamed Sarah Ferguson reportedly retreated to a $18,000-a-day Swiss wellness clinic as the latest wave of Epstein disclosures engulfed her – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is widely hailed as the most exclusive treatment center in the world.
Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, is said to have fled the U.K. shortly after Christmas as renewed scrutiny over her association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein intensified.
While her former husband, the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, was photographed in Windsor and later on the Sandringham estate as the scandal over their long friendship with the s-- trafficker raged, Ferguson largely disappeared from public view after attending her granddaughter Athena's christening at St James's Palace on December 12.
It has since been reported she spent several weeks at the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.
Radar can reveal it is a lavish lakeside facility charging approximately $18,000 per day, or about $140,000 for a three-day assessment and roughly $445,000 for a month-long residential program, based on current exchange rates.
'A Refuge' in Zurich
A Swiss source said, "Sarah traveled to Zurich in the immediate aftermath of Christmas and remained there through the end of January, deliberately keeping her movements quiet. She regards Paracelsus as a refuge, somewhere she feels shielded from outside noise and judgment."
The insider continued: "Over the years, she has developed a sense of familiarity with the clinic and its team, and that continuity is important to her. When she feels emotionally exposed or under intense scrutiny, she turns to that environment because she believes she will be met with compassion as well as high-level medical and psychological care. For her, it's less about luxury and more about feeling protected at a time when she feels at her lowest."
Another friend said Ferguson was deeply shaken by the renewed exposure of her and her ex-husband Andrew's correspondence with Epstein. "When those emails resurfaced, and the details were laid out so starkly, it hit her hard," the pal added. "She felt overwhelmed and blindsided by the scale of the backlash, and it left her emotionally drained."
The source added, "Because Sarah has an established history with Paracelsus and trusts the discretion of the staff, it felt like the most natural escape route. In her mind, it was the one place she could retreat from the headlines, regroup privately, and put some distance between herself and the escalating storm."
'One Client at a Time' Model Explained
Emails showed Ferguson appealing to Epstein for financial assistance and apologizing for publicly distancing herself from him, telling him he had been a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend." Further disclosures indicated she took her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, to lunch with Epstein days after his release from jail.
Founded by Jan Gerber, Paracelsus describes itself as a "sanctuary where individuals can receive the highest standard of care, free of judgment."
The clinic operates on a "one client at a time" model, assigning at least 15 specialists, including doctors, therapists, and nutritionists, to create what it calls a fully supportive environment. High-paying clients are provided with penthouse accommodation, a private chef, and chauffeur services.
Sarah Ferguson Is 'Not Embarrassed' About Clinic Stay
Ferguson has publicly praised the clinic in the past. In June, she gushed on Facebook about the facility: "I recently spent time at Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich, a clinic known for its discreet, bespoke care for those facing complex mental health and addiction challenges, to learn more. What I found was not only a centre of clinical excellence, but a place of deep humanity."
She later said in a newspaper interview: "I am not embarrassed to reveal the clinic offered me a sanctuary, renowned as it is for its bespoke, cutting-edge treatment for those grappling with mental health and addiction issues, particularly those whose struggles are often hidden behind the facade of a public role."
The clinic boasts its staff's expertise lies in tackling conditions including addiction, as well as "burnout, depression, anxiety, and trauma."
Its website brags: "Celebrities, oligarchs, and royalty who stay here are given top-tier treatment and access to the best addiction treatment providers anywhere."