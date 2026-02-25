Pete Hegseth's Alien Mission: Sec. of Defense Confirms 'There Will Be More Coming' After Trump Orders UFO Files Be Released to the Public
Feb. 25 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's focus is now on aliens, hinting he is strapped in and ready to confirm if there is life beyond planet Earth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Trump recently directed the Defense Secretary and other federal agencies to begin going through UFO files and releasing them to the public.
'We're Digging In'
During an exchange with C-SPAN, Hegseth was asked, "Did you ever think that you would be the Secretary of War in charge of potentially declassifying extraterrestrial life?"
"I did not have that on my bingo card at all," the former Fox News personality replied on Monday, February 23, and added he already had his people working on it.
Hegseth said, "We're digging in. We're going to be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. There will be more coming on that as far as the process of what we'll do."
Does Trump Believe in Aliens?
As for whether Hegseth believes little green space men exist, he teased, "We'll see... I get to do the review and find out along with you."
On February 19, Trump took to Truth Social and ordered his loyal workers to "begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."
The president has always been open about the possibility of aliens, telling Joe Rogan in 2024 there's "no reason" not to believe there are other beings besides humans.
"They told me a lot," the 79-year-old claimed at the time.
He added: "They could be also ... I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas."
Barack Obama's Alien Confirmation Exposed
While Trump doesn't seem to be completely on board with the thought of aliens being real, the same can't be said for his rival, former president Barack Obama.
During a chat with Brian Tyler Cohen on his podcast No Lie, Obama confirmed extraterrestrials are "real," however, he has not "seen them."
Obama told the podcast host: "They're not being kept in… what is it? Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."
Area 51 is a classified United States Air Force facility located in Groom Lake, Nevada, where alien conspiracy theorists have long believed the government is holding proof of alien life.
'He Made a Big Mistake'
The ex-politician later decided to clarify his comments on Instagram and said, "Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we've been visited by aliens are low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us."
Following Obama's comments, Trump made it clear he's still not seeing eye-to-eye with his rival.
While aboard Air Force One on February 19, Trump was once again asked about the existence of aliens, using his response to call out Obama.
"Well, I don’t know if they're real or not,” Trump told reporters. "I can tell you (Obama) gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information."