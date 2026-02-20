Your tip
Donald Trump

Obama 'Made a Big Mistake': Trump Torches Barack for Leaking 'Classified Information' and Claiming 'Aliens Are Real' in Bombshell Interview

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Barack Obama's comments on aliens came 'out of classified information.'

Feb. 20 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Donald Trump torched Barack Obama for leaking "classified information" and claiming "aliens are real," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The topic of Obama's comments on extraterrestrial life came up when a reporter was interviewing Trump aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump Insists Barack Obama Gave Classified Information

Source: @UAPJames/X

Donald Trump insisted he doesn't know if aliens are 'real or not.'

The reporter broached the topic by telling Trump how Obama had said "aliens are real" and asked if the president had "seen any evidence" that non-humans had visited the Earth.

Trump responded, insisting Obama gave "classified information" and was "not supposed to be doing that."

The journalist then asked the Don if aliens are real.

"Well, I don’t know if they’re real or not," Trump replied. "I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information."

Donald Trump Said He 'Maybe' Will Get Barack Obama 'Out of Trouble'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he may declassify information about aliens.

The conversation continued, as the reporter insisted the president can "declassify anything he wants to."

Trump bizarrely responded that he would "maybe" get Obama "out of trouble."

"I may get him out of trouble by declassifying," he reiterated.

Barack Obama Seemingly Confirmed Aliens Exist

Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama claimed he has not 'seen' aliens in a recent podcast interview.

As Radar reported, Obama recently had a conversation with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen in which he seemingly confirmed the existence of aliens.

As the interview neared its end, Cohen rattled off a series of questions in a "lightning round" to the former commander in chief, beginning with whether aliens are real.

Obama surprisingly confirmed extraterrestrials are "real," but that he hasn't "seen them."

"And they're not being kept in… what is it? Area 51," he added. "There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

The former president was then asked what the first question he wanted to answer upon becoming the leader of the free world was, and, while laughing, he said, "Where are the aliens?"

Obama Had More to Say About His Alien Comments

Source: @barackobama/Instagram

Barack Obama took to Instagram to 'clarify' his comments on a podcast about aliens.

Obama's comments unsurprisingly went viral, prompting him to take to Instagram to clarify them.

Alongside footage from the interview, he noted he was trying to "stick with the spirit of the speed round" but felt compelled to "clarify" what he said.

"Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there," he stated. "But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us."

"Really!" he added, seemingly attempting to show how transparent he was being.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Barack Obama was 'not supposed to be' giving out classified information.

Obama had previously broached the topic of aliens when appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On the show, he claimed it was true there were "records of objects in the sky," referring to "footage" as evidence. He did add, however, we "don't know exactly what they are."

"We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory," he said at the time. "They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is."

