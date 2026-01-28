Ex-NASA Staffer Claims Astronaut Who Perished in Challenger Shuttle Disaster 'Saw Corpses of Aliens Killed in Roswell UFO Crash'

A former NASA staffer has claimed one of the astronauts on board the Challenger space shuttle saw footage of alien corpses that perished in a UFO crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Forty years ago, on January 28, 1986, the nation gathered to watch the Space Shuttle Challenger launch, a historic mission carrying the first "teacher in space," Christa McAuliffe. But 73 seconds into the space shuttle's 10th mission, disaster struck.

An O-ring failure caused the spacecraft to explode over the Atlantic Ocean. All seven crew members – including McAuliffe, Francis R. Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Judith A. Resnik, Ellison S. Onizuka, Ronald E. McNair, and Gregory B. Jarvis – were killed in the blast.