Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Barack Obama

Obama Claims 'Aliens Are Real' — But Prez Insists He Hasn't 'Seen Them' in Bizarre Podcast Interview

Composite photo of UFO and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama joked he wanted to know 'where are the aliens' as soon as he became president.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former President Barack Obama has claimed "aliens are real" but insisted he hasn't "seen them" in a strange new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a conversation with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama seemingly confirmed the existence of aliens and touched on whether they're being kept in the secret facility Area 51.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Barack Obama Say?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Obama insisted aliens were not 'being kept' in Area 51, during a podcast interview.

Toward the end of the interview, Cohen fired off a series of questions in a "lightening round" to the former president, with the first one asking if aliens are real.

Obama shockingly responded that extraterrestrials are "real" but that he hasn't "seen them."

"And they're not being kept in… what is it? Area 51," he continued. "There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

The ex-commander-in-chief was then asked what the first question he wanted to answer upon becoming president was, and, while laughing, he said, "Where are the aliens?"

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama Explains His Aliens Comments

Source: @barackobama/Instagram

The former president took to Instagram to reveal 'odds are good there's life out there.'

After Obama's remarks went viral, the 64-year-old posted the clip of his comments and included a statement alongside the footage, insisting he was attempting to "stick with the spirit of the speed round" but felt the need to "clarify" what he said due to it garnering attention.

"Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there," he shared. "But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us."

"Really!" he added in an attempt to emphasize he was being transparent.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Obama previously claimed there were 'records of objects in the sky.'

Obama had previously spoken about aliens during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

While there, he revealed it was true there were "records of objects in the sky," referring to "footage" as evidence. He did note, however, we "don't know exactly what they are."

"We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory," he continued at the time. "They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Joe Rogan and Jack White

'No S--t Slow Joe': Rocker Takes a Brutal Swipe at Rogan for Changing Tune on Trump Months After Podcaster 'Helped Prez Get Elected'

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Last Ditch' Methods Europe Could Use to Block Trump From Seizing Greenland

What Is Area 51?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of UFO
Source: MEGA

Research that occurs at Area 51 is top secret.

Area 51 is a highly classified United States Air Force facility that is located in Groom Lake, Nevada. There have been many conspiracy theories about Area 51, including a popular one dating back to 1947.

The theory claims alien remains from a flying saucer that supposedly crashed were taken from Roswell, New Mexico, to Area 51. The purpose of taking them there was supposedly for reverse engineering experiments in an attempt to recreate the extraterrestrial spacecraft.

There has also been a lot of secrecy regarding Area 51, as the research that occurs there is considered top secret/sensitive compartmented information.

While there have been rumors about the facility for years, the CIA finally acknowledged its existence in June 2013 via a Freedom of Information Act request that was filed in 2005.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.