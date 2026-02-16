Obama Claims 'Aliens Are Real' — But Prez Insists He Hasn't 'Seen Them' in Bizarre Podcast Interview

Toward the end of the interview, Cohen fired off a series of questions in a "lightening round" to the former president, with the first one asking if aliens are real.

Obama shockingly responded that extraterrestrials are "real" but that he hasn't "seen them."

"And they're not being kept in… what is it? Area 51," he continued. "There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

The ex-commander-in-chief was then asked what the first question he wanted to answer upon becoming president was, and, while laughing, he said, "Where are the aliens?"