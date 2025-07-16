Secretive Area 51 at Risk as Huge Fire Creeps Closer to Base Sparking Wild UFO Conspiracy Theories

Due to the nature of the inferno, the Bureau of Land Management announced its aggressive spread shows no signs of slowing down.

The Gothic Fire started in Clark County – about 45 minutes north of Las Vegas – and quickly spread to 15 miles outside of Area 51.

Amid increasing concern over the uncontrolled fire, conspiracy theories about the military base spread online as quickly as the flames on the ground.

Video from security cameras at a property overlooking Area 51 captured dark plumes of smoke rising over the hilly terrain and alleged "strange lights, aircraft and convoys" were also spotted near the base.