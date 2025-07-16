Secretive Area 51 at Risk as Huge Fire Creeps Closer to Base Sparking Wild UFO Conspiracy Theories
A brush fire has broken out near Area 51 in Nevada, sparking outlandish UFO conspiracy theories and accusations of a government coverup, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The growing disaster, dubbed the Gothic Fire, was reportedly started by a lightning strike and has been raging since July 4. Already more than 36,000 acres have burned – and the uncontrolled flames inch closer and closer to the top-secret military base.
Aggressive Spread
Due to the nature of the inferno, the Bureau of Land Management announced its aggressive spread shows no signs of slowing down.
The Gothic Fire started in Clark County – about 45 minutes north of Las Vegas – and quickly spread to 15 miles outside of Area 51.
Amid increasing concern over the uncontrolled fire, conspiracy theories about the military base spread online as quickly as the flames on the ground.
Video from security cameras at a property overlooking Area 51 captured dark plumes of smoke rising over the hilly terrain and alleged "strange lights, aircraft and convoys" were also spotted near the base.
Coverup Accusations
Social media users began suggesting the fire was intentional – and was being used to destroy and/or cover up classified information about UFOs.
One X user wrote: "This is a sanitizing event, blowing up the facility. Perhaps there are sensitive contents and classified methods of building and concealment."
The user added: "But it looks like they just destroyed the whole underground facility out there. None of us mortals will ever know."
Another user chimed in: "Are they trying to destroy evidence now that a congressman has asked for access to Area 51?"
Among the wild theories being shared, some even claimed aliens themselves could be responsible for the inferno and were attempting to reclaim evidence supporting their existence.
Some jokesters even mocked how Area 51 must be where the Epstein files were being stored.
Meanwhile, local authorities are far more concerned with public safety than theories being shared online.
The Bureau of Land Management has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the containment issue while urging residents to remain vigilant.
Alaskan 'Alien Base'
As RadarOnline.com reported, recently unearthed government files revealed the CIA has been monitoring a remote Alaskan mountain for UFO activity.
According to the documents, CIA agents used "remote viewing" technology to locate the rumored extraterrestrial outpost inside Mount Hayes as part of its Cold War-era Stargate Project.
The controversial practice of "remote viewing" employs the use of individuals who purport to identify impressions about distant or unseen objects with the mind and has been used by the CIA for decades.
Mount Hayes is the highest mountain in eastern Alaska. Several UFO sightings have been reported above the mountain.
Multiple reports of sightings of streaks of colored lights, spheres traveling at abnormally high speeds, and mysterious disappearances of people in the area supported the agency's files.
Former security officer and local resident Jared Augustin insisted he witnessed a glowing orb hovering in the sky above Mount Hayes before the stunning object split into three.
Augustin told local news, "It was a UFO of extraterrestrial origin," as he recalled being frozen in place, shaking, as he watched the sight unfold.