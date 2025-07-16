EXCLUSIVE: Convicted Sex Creep Harvey Weinstein’s Gwyneth Confession Under Oath — I Made a Pass at Paltrow … and Later Apologized to Both Her and Brad Pitt

Your tip
July 16 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has sensationally confessed to making a pass at Gwyneth Paltrow during a deposition, although he claims he later apologized to her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The confirmation came in a deposition transcript obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com from actress Julia Ormond's lawsuit against Weinstein, 73, and Hollywood powerhouse CAA, as she claims the agency failed to warn her about his history of sexual misconduct before she was allegedly assaulted during a meeting with the former Miramax chief.

Although Weinstein admitted to hitting on Paltrow, 52, he claimed that he "apologized on the spot."

Gwyneth Paltrow Confided in Brad Pitt

Harvey Weinstein Finally Confesses to Making a Pass at Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt dated for three years in the mid-'90s.

When asked if he'd apologized to the Oscar winner since that time, Weinstein huffed: "I never had a reason to apologize to her. She knows how I ... she knows how I felt. I told her I apologized and apologized to Brad Pitt."

The former movie producer was then questioned about if Paltrow ever told her agents at CAA about the incident. He responded: "I do not recall. But I will tell you one thing. CAA is not shy. If they told her, CAA would have called me and reprimanded me immediately. And the same is true for Ms. Ormond."

Paltrow and Pitt, 61, began dating in 1994 after falling in love on the set of the thriller Se7en. They got engaged in 1996 and broke up the following year.

The Ironman star previously went into great detail about her repulsive hotel encounter with Weinstein in a 2017 interview as the #metoo movement began to get off the ground.

'I Was Petrified'

Harvey Weinstein Finally Confesses to Making a Pass at Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow was just starting out in Hollywood when she had her fateful meeting with Harvey Weinstein.

Paltrow shared how she was only 22 years old when she met Weinstein at his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting. He had hired her to play the title role in an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma.

Weinstein allegedly put his hands on the young starlet and "suggested they head toward the bedroom for massages."

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said about her sexual harassment at the hands of her then-boss.

In a 2025 prison interview with Candace Owens, Weinstein denied Paltrow's claims, saying: "I didn't put my hands on her. I didn't touch her."

However, he did fess up that he "definitely made a pass" at the young star.

Paltrow denied his advances and immediately told Pitt about the encounter. However, Weinstein allegedly warned her to not tell a soul about his unwanted advances.

"I thought he was going to fire me from the project," she recalled thinking at the time after rebuffing his slimy gesture.

The Avengers star went on to describe how, after she confided in Pitt, the actor approached Weinstein at a movie premiere and told him to never touch his girlfriend ever again.

The mogul called up Paltrow in a fit of rage for exposing what he did. "He screamed at me for a long time,” she revealed, fearful he would fire her from Emma. “It was brutal."

'I Was Expected to Keep the Secret'

Harvey Weinstein Finally Confesses to Making a Pass at Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow and Harvey Weinstein continued to work together, although it became 'bullying.'

Paltrow and Weinstein would continue their working relationship, and he championed her awards season campaign in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love, where she won the Best Actress Academy Award.

Even though they continued to collaborate, few people at the time were aware of Weinstein's predatory ways. "I was expected to keep the secret," she stated.

Their working relationship deteriorated over time, as Paltrow explained: "He was alternately generous and supportive and championing, and punitive and bullying."

The interview was one of the first major steps in the #metoo movement, as Paltrow demanded: "We're at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over. This way of treating women ends now."

In the article, Weinstein's spokeswoman denied the various allegations against him by numerous women who told their stories of harassment and sexual assault, saying: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."

Harvey Weinstein's Fate

Harvey Weinstein Finally Confesses to Making a Pass at Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein has been behind bars since his 2018 arrest.

Weinstein was arrested in New York in May 2018 and charged with rape and other offenses. Two years later he was found guilty of third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The conviction was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals in 2024 on the basis that he did not receive a fair trial.

In his 2025 retrial, a jury found Weinstein guilty of one count of criminal sexual assault in June.

He had already been convicted in 2022 of rape and sexual assault in a separate Los Angeles trial and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Written by Beth Shilliday.

