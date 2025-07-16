EXCLUSIVE: Convicted Sex Creep Harvey Weinstein’s Gwyneth Confession Under Oath — I Made a Pass at Paltrow … and Later Apologized to Both Her and Brad Pitt

Paltrow shared how she was only 22 years old when she met Weinstein at his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting. He had hired her to play the title role in an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma.

Weinstein allegedly put his hands on the young starlet and "suggested they head toward the bedroom for massages."

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said about her sexual harassment at the hands of her then-boss.

In a 2025 prison interview with Candace Owens, Weinstein denied Paltrow's claims, saying: "I didn't put my hands on her. I didn't touch her."

However, he did fess up that he "definitely made a pass" at the young star.

Paltrow denied his advances and immediately told Pitt about the encounter. However, Weinstein allegedly warned her to not tell a soul about his unwanted advances.

"I thought he was going to fire me from the project," she recalled thinking at the time after rebuffing his slimy gesture.

The Avengers star went on to describe how, after she confided in Pitt, the actor approached Weinstein at a movie premiere and told him to never touch his girlfriend ever again.

The mogul called up Paltrow in a fit of rage for exposing what he did. "He screamed at me for a long time,” she revealed, fearful he would fire her from Emma. “It was brutal."