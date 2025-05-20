Harvey Weinstein Breaks Silence From Behind Bars to Reveal What Really Happened Between Him and Gwyneth Paltrow
Harvey Weinstein has emerged from his prison cell to bash Gwyneth Paltrow after she accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexually harassing her in a hotel room, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 73-year-old broke his silence and complained from behind bars in a new interview with Candace Owens.
Weinstein Goes Off
"I did not commit these crimes. I swear that before God and the people watching now and on my family," Weinstein said during the lengthy chat, but did admit that he "definitely made a pass" at Paltrow.
Despite his admission, the former Hollywood producer doubled down on his denial: "It's a complete fabrication about my relationship with Gwyneth. I didn't put my hands on her. I didn't touch her."
Paltrow has accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her in his hotel suite when the actress was 22 years old, after he cast her in the popular 1996 film Emma.
She said: "It was weird. I was alone in a room with him. It was out of the blue. I was blindsided. I was shocked." However, Paltrow wasn't the only Hollywood star to accuse Weinstein of this behavior, as Rose McGowan once claimed he orally raped her after she was cast in Scream in 1997.
But once again, Weinstein had a defense.
"'I settled with Rose McGowan," he told Owens. "I gave her $100,000, don't tell my wife, don't get me into trouble. It's all conflated, and it's all led to the idea that I'm going to be the one they persecute."
Weinstein's career crashed and burned after almost 60 women came forward with shocking allegations against him. He was convicted of numerous sex crimes in both New York and California, but he has found himself at trial again after an appeals court found his conviction in New York was tainted by prejudicial testimony and overturned that conviction.
"They broke me. They broke me in half," Weinstein complained about his accusers to Owens while rotting in prison.
Despite the multiple convictions and allegations, Owens is still in Weinstein's corner, declaring that while he may not be a "moral man, I just also do not believe that he is a rapist."
Weinstein has already pleaded not guilty to all the charges, including two counts of criminal sexual act in the first-degree and one count of rape in the third-degree.
Former Model Testifies Against Weinstein
On May 8, former model Kaja Sokola took the stand during Weinstein's retrial and testified how he allegedly raped and molested her on two separate occasions under the guise of helping her career.
Sokola claimed Weinstein lost his mind when she attempted to leave and proceeded to tell her how he made Paltrow and Penelope Cruz famous.
Cruz, 51, has never accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault.
According to Sokola, Weinstein pinned her down and forcefully performed oral sex on her in a hotel room just before her 20th birthday in 2006.
"He forced himself on my vagina – he raped me," she said on the stand. "He pinned me to the bed, I couldn't move under him, his whole body was pinning me to the bed... it was like a rock was on me. It was too heavy. My legs were becoming numb. He was so heavy."
She added: "I felt like I was dead. I was completely numb... my hope had died."
Weinstein has been appearing in court in a wheelchair as he attempts to get sympathy from the jury.