Harvey Weinstein Breaks Silence From Behind Bars to Reveal What Really Happened Between Him and Gwyneth Paltrow

Weinstein's career crashed and burned after almost 60 women came forward with shocking allegations against him. He was convicted of numerous sex crimes in both New York and California, but he has found himself at trial again after an appeals court found his conviction in New York was tainted by prejudicial testimony and overturned that conviction.

"They broke me. They broke me in half," Weinstein complained about his accusers to Owens while rotting in prison.

Despite the multiple convictions and allegations, Owens is still in Weinstein's corner, declaring that while he may not be a "moral man, I just also do not believe that he is a rapist."

Weinstein has already pleaded not guilty to all the charges, including two counts of criminal sexual act in the first-degree and one count of rape in the third-degree.