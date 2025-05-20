Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Breaks Silence From Behind Bars to Reveal What Really Happened Between Him and Gwyneth Paltrow

Split photo of Harvey Weinstein, Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein is now defending himself against accusations made by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 20 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Harvey Weinstein has emerged from his prison cell to bash Gwyneth Paltrow after she accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexually harassing her in a hotel room, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 73-year-old broke his silence and complained from behind bars in a new interview with Candace Owens.

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein Goes Off

weinstein
Source: @candaceowens/YouTube

Weinstein emerged from his hole to complain to Candace Owens on her show.

"I did not commit these crimes. I swear that before God and the people watching now and on my family," Weinstein said during the lengthy chat, but did admit that he "definitely made a pass" at Paltrow.

Despite his admission, the former Hollywood producer doubled down on his denial: "It's a complete fabrication about my relationship with Gwyneth. I didn't put my hands on her. I didn't touch her."

Paltrow has accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her in his hotel suite when the actress was 22 years old, after he cast her in the popular 1996 film Emma.

Article continues below advertisement

paltrow weinstein
Source: MEGA

Paltrow (L) accused Weinstein (R) of sexually harassing her when she was 22 years old.

She said: "It was weird. I was alone in a room with him. It was out of the blue. I was blindsided. I was shocked." However, Paltrow wasn't the only Hollywood star to accuse Weinstein of this behavior, as Rose McGowan once claimed he orally raped her after she was cast in Scream in 1997.

But once again, Weinstein had a defense.

"'I settled with Rose McGowan," he told Owens. "I gave her $100,000, don't tell my wife, don't get me into trouble. It's all conflated, and it's all led to the idea that I'm going to be the one they persecute."

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein's career crashed and burned after almost 60 women came forward with shocking allegations against him. He was convicted of numerous sex crimes in both New York and California, but he has found himself at trial again after an appeals court found his conviction in New York was tainted by prejudicial testimony and overturned that conviction.

"They broke me. They broke me in half," Weinstein complained about his accusers to Owens while rotting in prison.

Despite the multiple convictions and allegations, Owens is still in Weinstein's corner, declaring that while he may not be a "moral man, I just also do not believe that he is a rapist."

Weinstein has already pleaded not guilty to all the charges, including two counts of criminal sexual act in the first-degree and one count of rape in the third-degree.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Model Testifies Against Weinstein

weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein is back in court on numerous sexual charges.

On May 8, former model Kaja Sokola took the stand during Weinstein's retrial and testified how he allegedly raped and molested her on two separate occasions under the guise of helping her career.

Sokola claimed Weinstein lost his mind when she attempted to leave and proceeded to tell her how he made Paltrow and Penelope Cruz famous.

Cruz, 51, has never accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault.

Article continues below advertisement

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of Joe Biden

EXCLUSIVE: New Book Reveals Joe Biden 'Appeared to Confess He Knew He Was Doomed to Die of Cancer' Like Son Beau Before Running For President in 2020

Embedded Image

How Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Got Ex-Girlfriend Pregnant' While He Was Dating His Abused Lover Cassie Ventura

According to Sokola, Weinstein pinned her down and forcefully performed oral sex on her in a hotel room just before her 20th birthday in 2006.

"He forced himself on my vagina – he raped me," she said on the stand. "He pinned me to the bed, I couldn't move under him, his whole body was pinning me to the bed... it was like a rock was on me. It was too heavy. My legs were becoming numb. He was so heavy."

She added: "I felt like I was dead. I was completely numb... my hope had died."

Article continues below advertisement

weinstein
Source: MEGA

The former movie producer has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Weinstein has been appearing in court in a wheelchair as he attempts to get sympathy from the jury.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.