EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Supremo Barbara Broccoli’s Massive Career Change Revealed After Much-Hated 007 Franchise Amazon Sale
Barbara Broccoli, the 65-year-old producer best known as the driving force behind James Bond, has dramatically turned a new page following a turbulent year marked by the controversial sale of the 007 franchise to Amazon MGM — saying she is now on a mission to focus on artistic projects that spread “joy” in a tortured world.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her focus is now on a very different project — producing Sing Street, a stage adaptation of the beloved coming-of-age musical.
Career Pivot
Broccoli’s career pivot from the high-stakes world of spy thrillers to the uplifting atmosphere of theater marks a “huge change in direction” for her, a source told us.
Sing Street is based on John Carney’s 2016 film, which follows 15-year-old Conor as he forms a band to impress Raphina.
The film, made on a $4million budget, earned $13.6million and captivated audiences with its nostalgic 1980s setting and heartfelt exploration of teenage love, awkwardness and hope.
The stage show, adapted by Enda Walsh and directed by Rebecca Taichman, aims to capture that same spirit.
Broccoli said: “I just love this show. It’s always a challenge because you do not want to do exactly what the film did, as then there’d be no point in people coming to see it.
“But this show is just joyful, and we could all use a bit of joy right now.”
The past few years have been difficult for Broccoli — the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the final Daniel Craig Bond film, No Time to Die, by nearly two years, and Sing Street’s Broadway debut was abruptly halted when theaters shut down in early 2020.
But the biggest shift came with Amazon’s takeover of Eon Productions, founded by her father, Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli, forcing Barbara and her longtime producing partner Michael G. Wilson to step back from controlling 007.
The fallout from that sale continues to unfold — with fans fearing it will lead to Bond being turned into a “woke” character and the franchise reduced to a constant churn of content.
'Hope and Joy'
Sing Street is now making its eagerly awaited return at London’s Lyric Hammersmith, with Broccoli deeply involved in daily rehearsals.
“Oh, I am around every day,” she says. “These young people are extraordinary, and we can all relate to these characters — we all remember feeling awkward and trying to find your way, what it was like to be young.”
She recalled a poignant moment during the show’s early stage in Boston in 2022 by saying: “After one performance, a woman — a senior — came up to me and said, ‘Do you have anything to do with the show?’
“I said yes, and she told me it made her feel young again. “You come to the theatre and, for a couple of hours, relive the eighties. And you come out feeling good, filled with hope and joy.”
The new production features original music alongside 1980s classics from Duran Duran and The Cure, with Enda Walsh adding four new songs to deepen the theatrical experience.
Taichman described the importance of those opening moments by saying: “I think the first moments of a show are like having a room of baby ducks, and if you do the right thing, they will go with you literally anywhere.”
Despite the challenges of adapting a beloved film and the setbacks caused by the pandemic, the creative team remains optimistic.
“It’s stumbling around, almost finding its footing,’ Walsh said. “It’s like a teenager.”
Addressing concerns the 1980s nostalgia might not resonate with today’s youth, Taichman insisted: “I have a teenage daughter and she sees herself up there, for sure. Teenagers live a very different life than we did — but teenagers still embarrass themselves.
"That will feel real to people, being terrible at chatting up somebody. It’s excruciating.”
With Broccoli’s passion and commitment unwavering, Sing Street promises to be a joyous celebration of youth and resilience, a welcome antidote after a turbulent chapter in one of cinema’s most iconic legacies.