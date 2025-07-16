EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Supremo Barbara Broccoli’s Massive Career Change Revealed After Much-Hated 007 Franchise Amazon Sale

Broccoli’s career pivot from the high-stakes world of spy thrillers to the uplifting atmosphere of theater marks a “huge change in direction” for her, a source told us.

Sing Street is based on John Carney’s 2016 film, which follows 15-year-old Conor as he forms a band to impress Raphina.

The film, made on a $4million budget, earned $13.6million and captivated audiences with its nostalgic 1980s setting and heartfelt exploration of teenage love, awkwardness and hope.

The stage show, adapted by Enda Walsh and directed by Rebecca Taichman, aims to capture that same spirit.

Broccoli said: “I just love this show. It’s always a challenge because you do not want to do exactly what the film did, as then there’d be no point in people coming to see it.

“But this show is just joyful, and we could all use a bit of joy right now.”