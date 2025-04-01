Your tip
James Bond
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fans in Despair as Amazon Bosses Start 007 'Content Churn' — With Plan to Cast Youngest Ever James Bond in Prequels Set in 1950s and '60s

Photo of James Bond
Source: MGM/AMAZON

James Bond bosses are poised to cast the youngest 007 ever as Amazon shake-up long-running super spy franchise.

April 1 2025, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Amazon has sparked fan fury with plans to cast the youngest ever James Bond and turn the spy flick retro.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the streamer's bid to shake up the franchise following its $990million acquisition from Bond stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson in February, after Daniel Craig's last ever turn as 007 in 2021's No Time To Die.

james bond die another day
Source: MGM

Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond came in 2021 movie 'No Time To Die.'

Now bosses want to set the film back in the 1950s and 1960s and return to the spy’s origins, which gives greater scope for more spin-offs of the famous brand — a move that hasn't gone down well with fans.

A source said: "Tampering with the format that is such an institution is always a risky move.

"Fans are used to seeing a new film every few years set in the present day.

"But going back in time is something which clearly irritates Bond aficionados, and combined with the potential to squeeze out more spin-offs, there’s a danger of overkill, which will cheapen the brand."

james bond doomed woke content amazon buy franchise token diversity trans spy
Source: MEGA

Amazon Studios purchased the rights to the 007 franchise in a blockbuster $990million deal.

Bosses are said to be keen to hire a 20-something actor for "preboot" films set in the era Ian Fleming wrote the books.

Actors thought to be in the running to play Bond include Spider-Man star Tom Holland, 28, Bridget Jones hunk Leo Woodall, 28, SASRogue Heroes leading man Connor Swindells, 28, plus Hero Fiennes Tiffin, 27, and Kit Connor, 21.

Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal, 29, is also said to be in the frame along with Saltburn's Jacob Elordi, 27.

The new star could follow in the footsteps of fellow Aussie George Lazenby, who shot On Her Majesty's Secret Service aged 29 in 1968.

Split photo of Leo Woodall & Paul Mescal
Source: MEGA

Young actors Leo Woodall and Paul Mescal have been linked to the role of 007, which could be set in the 1950s and 60s.

Taking to social media to vent their fury over Amazon’s meddling of 007, one fan wrote: "When will people realize that the people at the very top don't want you to have anything? They want to meddle with everything and destroy it for us all."

Another added: "Does anyone really want a young James Bond? Sounds like garbage, but I do like the idea of it being set in the 50s and 60s but I have a feeling it won't be anything like the real 50s and 60s."

A third chimed in: "They'll tailor it to please people who don't watch it, am I correct?"

Photo of wax figures of James Bond actors.
Source: MEGA

James Bond, here as wax figures, has been played by several iconic actors throughout the years.

It was revealed last month James Bond will remain a man and will still be British or from the Commonwealth – amid fears over the films being taken over by "woke" Hollywood.

Amazon circulated an internal memo stipulating the spy will not change gender or nationality.

A source said: "There have been so many erroneous rumors about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive, and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male."

