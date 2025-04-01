EXCLUSIVE: Fans in Despair as Amazon Bosses Start 007 'Content Churn' — With Plan to Cast Youngest Ever James Bond in Prequels Set in 1950s and '60s

Amazon has sparked fan fury with plans to cast the youngest ever James Bond and turn the spy flick retro.

Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond came in 2021 movie 'No Time To Die.'

Now bosses want to set the film back in the 1950s and 1960s and return to the spy’s origins, which gives greater scope for more spin-offs of the famous brand — a move that hasn't gone down well with fans.

A source said: "Tampering with the format that is such an institution is always a risky move.

"Fans are used to seeing a new film every few years set in the present day.

"But going back in time is something which clearly irritates Bond aficionados, and combined with the potential to squeeze out more spin-offs, there’s a danger of overkill, which will cheapen the brand."