Ghislaine Maxwell 'Has Horrible Personal Hygiene' Behind Bars and 'Would Shower Once or Twice a Week,' Claims Inmate
Feb. 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A former fellow prison inmate claimed Ghislaine Maxwell has horrible hygiene habits that have resulted in a seriously stinky body odor problem, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A woman who said she was housed alongside Jeffrey Epstein's former madam in Florida scoffed Maxwell smelled like "armpits" due to her lack of showering.
'Horrible Personal Hygiene'
The female inmate said she was housed with Maxwell from 2023 to 2025 at FCI Tallahassee in Florida, and had smelly daily contact with the former socialite.
The prisoner dished the dirt to TMZ on the condition of anonymity since she's still in federal custody.
She claimed Maxwell "has horrible personal hygiene" and despite having regular access to shower facilities would only bother to wash herself "once or twice a week."
The inmate complained Maxwell spent a lot of time working out and jogging around the recreation yard, but rarely showered to remove her sweaty stink. As a result, she "always had BO."
Paparazzi have captured Maxwell's love of outdoor activity, snapping her running near the prison gates in the past and taking brisk walks.
'Chomo' Nickname
Maxwell also earned an odious nickname while in prison, according to the jailbird spy.
She claimed Epstein's former girlfriend is called a "Chomo," slang for child molester, and was afforded little respect by other inmates.
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for s-- trafficking, mostly underage girls, to the late financier and his rich and powerful pals.
Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019, one month after his arrest on the same charges, never making it to trial.
Attacking Ghislaine Maxwell Would Result in 'Very Hard Living'
While fellow inmates looked down on Maxwell for being a "child molester," none of them were willing to physically attack her, as it would result in terrible punishment.
Such acts of violence against a fellow prisoner would result in being sent to the facility's Special Housing Unit, known as "the hole," which the woman described as "very hard living."
The inmate claimed those taken to the SPU are confined to their cell 24 hours a day with no outdoor time. She also said that the prisoners are only fed "cold food for months," since they aren't allowed to go to the dining hall for warmer meals.
"It's just not worth it," she stated about how that level of personal punishment would have taken away any satisfaction of harming Maxwell.
Ghislaine Maxwell Had 'Real Concerns' For Her Life in Prison
Maxwell caught a big break in August 2025, when, after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, she was transferred to the minimum-security federal prison camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas, nicknamed "Club Fed."
The women-only, minimum-security camp is the lowest-risk and lowest-restriction facility in the federal system.
Maxwell's brother, Ian, said in July 2025 that his sibling had expressed fears for her life while housed in Florida and worried she would end up dead.
"Prisons are very dangerous places, and we know from Ghislaine that there are serious staff shortages and more dangerous higher-risk-category prisoners now being admitted to … Tallahassee," he revealed.
"For sure, she remains at great, if not greater, risk and has expressed her real concerns about this to me," Ian spilled.
Ghislaine told Blanche during their sit-down that she did not believe Epstein took his own life while behind bars, as his death was ruled a suicide by hanging.
"I do not believe he died by suicide, no," she revealed the deputy AG, although the jailbird didn't speculate on who might have allegedly killed him.