Ghislaine Maxwell 'Has Horrible Personal Hygiene' Behind Bars and 'Would Shower Once or Twice a Week,' Claims Inmate

The female inmate said she was housed with Maxwell from 2023 to 2025 at FCI Tallahassee in Florida, and had smelly daily contact with the former socialite.

The prisoner dished the dirt to TMZ on the condition of anonymity since she's still in federal custody.

She claimed Maxwell "has horrible personal hygiene" and despite having regular access to shower facilities would only bother to wash herself "once or twice a week."

The inmate complained Maxwell spent a lot of time working out and jogging around the recreation yard, but rarely showered to remove her sweaty stink. As a result, she "always had BO."

Paparazzi have captured Maxwell's love of outdoor activity, snapping her running near the prison gates in the past and taking brisk walks.