LISTEN: Dispatch Audio Reveals the Moment First Responders Raced to 'Self-Inflicted' Shooting Death of Martin Short's Daughter

Katherine, pictured with dad Martin in 2011, would confide in pals about her struggles.
Source: MEGA

Katherine, pictured with dad Martin in 2011, would confide in pals about her struggles.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

The moment first responders were dispatched to the tragic Katherine Short’s home after a reported shooting can be heard in chilling audio footage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal L.A. City Fire deputies were told by the person who called in the incident they were with the patient — but were unable to access the bedroom.

First Responders Were Told Shooting Was 'Self-Inflicted'

Photo of Martin Short, Katherine Short
Source: mega

First responders were told the incident was 'self-inflicted' while arriving at Katherine's home.

They were also told the incident was "self-inflicted" after asking if they were clear to enter.

Katherine’s tragic death was confirmed on Tuesday by a family spokesperson.

Sources told how the LAPD and the fire department responded to her place in Hollywood Hills shortly after 6:40pm PT on Monday, where she was found deceased.

A representative for the family gave us a statement, saying: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Audio Captures First Responders At Katherine's Home

Source: YouTube

Listen to responders rush to Martin Short’s daughter’s ‘self-inflicted’ wound.

Katherine was last seen out publicly with her father Martin Short, 75, while celebrating her 40th birthday, attended by Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Catherine O'Hara, Bo Welch and Joni Mitchell, at the Grand Master Recorders in Hollywood in 2023.

Katherine was a licensed clinical social worker with a master’s degree from the University of Southern California.

Short adopted Katherine and her brothers Oliver and Henry with his late wife Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

RadarOnline.com revealed Katherine had battled mental health issues for some time and sought help from various treatment facilities.

Tragic Katherine Opened Up To Pals About Struggles

Katherine was previously open about her personal battles.
Source: MEGA

Katherine was previously open about her personal battles.

Her friend Rande Levine, founder of Karma Rescue, a dog charity on whose board Katherine served, told The Daily Mail: "She'd say, 'I won't be around, I'm going away.' She'd go check into some place to boost her up again.

"I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it. But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was.

"She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around. Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive.

"She was so soft-spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot."

Meanwhile, a neighbor claimed the 42-year-old was suffering from a "physical illness" at the time of her death.

picture of Martin Short
Source: MEGA

Katherine did not follow her father Martin's footsteps into showbiz, favoring social work.

The neighbor said: "Katherine pretty much kept to herself. She had been sick, struggling with some sort of physical illness.

"She must have been in so much anguish to have done this. It's just so sad."

Katherine bypassed her famed father's acting career, but supported the comic on red carpets and at talk show tapings. Instead, she attended New York University, where she studied Psychology and Gender Sexuality, graduating in 2006.

She later pursued a Master's at the University of Southern California School of Social Work, which she attained in 2010.

Katherine focused her time by providing family therapy, advocacy, and case management for several disadvantaged groups, including foster youth, low-income families, and political refugees.

