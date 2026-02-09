Your tip
Catherine O'Hara's Cause of Death Revealed Days After 'Home Alone' Icon Died Aged 71 Following Mysterious Medical Emergency

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara died from a blood clot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Catherine O'Hara passed away from a blood clot in the lungs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The legendary actress, who was famous for her work in Home Alone and Schitt's Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 30, at 71.

Heartfelt Tributes from Loved Ones

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

She was 71 years old at the time of her death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed O'Hara's death as pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause.

As Radar reported, she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in serious condition with "breathing difficulties" hours before her shocking death from what was called a "brief illness."

Heartfelt tributes began pouring in from stars who worked closely with O'Hara, as well as celebrities who admired her from afar.

Macaulay Culkin, who played her son Kevin McAllister in the Home Alone franchise, shared a photo of O'Hara looking at him in character in the first film with one of the pair in a nearly identical pose at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later," Culkin, 45, emotionally wrote in the caption.

Signs Something Was Wrong

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

The actress was missing from the Golden Globe awards, despite being nominated.

The first sign that something may have been wrong came when she skipped the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills, despite a nomination for her role in The Studio.

O'Hara was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2026 Golden Globes held on January 11 for her role as former film studio boss Patty Leigh in AppleTV+'s comedy. She lost to Erin Doherty of Adolescence.

The Studio went on to take home Best TV Series, Comedy at the Globes, with lead actor Seth Rogen winning Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

O'Hara was also noticeably absent from the Golden Globes after-parties, despite living in nearby Brentwood.

O'Hara's Final Red Carpet Appearance

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

O'Hara wore a dramatic black Dior gown on her final red carpet.

The Schitt's Creek star's last major red carpet appearance was at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, where she wore a long-sleeved black Christian Dior gown with a long peplum.

O'Hara attended the ceremony with her husband, Bo Welch, where she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio, losing to Hacks' Hanna Einbinder.

She was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys for her three-episode arc in Season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us.

O'Hara's final time photographed on a red carpet was at the AppleTV+ Emmys after-party. The Canadian native looked frail, appearing to have lost weight.

O'Hara's Previous Pains

O'Hara had situs inversus, an extremely rare congenital condition.
Source: mega

The TV star had situs inversus, an extremely rare congenital condition.

O'Hara had suffered from the extremely rare congenital condition situs inversus, in which her internal organs were mirrored on the opposite side of the body from where they should be, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The condition doesn't cause significant health issues, and many patients are unaware they have it until undergoing a scan.

Several prominent celebrities, including Donny Osmond and Enrique Iglesias, have confirmed they suffer from the condition.

In Osmond's case, he reportedly discovered he had situs inversus after having a problem with his appendix, which was discovered to be on the opposite side of his abdomen from where it normally should have been.

