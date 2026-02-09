Catherine O'Hara's Cause of Death Revealed Days After 'Home Alone' Icon Died Aged 71 Following Mysterious Medical Emergency

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed O'Hara's death as pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause.

As Radar reported, she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in serious condition with "breathing difficulties" hours before her shocking death from what was called a "brief illness."

Heartfelt tributes began pouring in from stars who worked closely with O'Hara, as well as celebrities who admired her from afar.

Macaulay Culkin, who played her son Kevin McAllister in the Home Alone franchise, shared a photo of O'Hara looking at him in character in the first film with one of the pair in a nearly identical pose at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later," Culkin, 45, emotionally wrote in the caption.