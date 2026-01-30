Catherine O'Hara's Sad Last Days: 'Home Alone' Legend Suffered from 'Brief Illness' Before Shocking Death at 71

It's unclear who made the 911 call about O'Hara's home, which she shared with her husband, Bo Welch.

In the call's dispatch audio obtained by Page Six, the actress was experiencing "breathing difficulty."

The Canadian comedy treasure died "following a brief illness," according to her agency, CAA.

O'Hara had suffered from the extremely rare congenital condition situs inversus, where her internal organs were mirrored on the opposite side of the body from where they should be, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The condition doesn't cause significant health issues, and many patients are unaware they have it until undergoing a scan.

O'Hara, having situs inversus, was written about as far back as 2016, as other celebrities, including Donny Osmond and Enrique Iglesias, have confirmed they suffer from the condition. In Osmond's case, he reportedly discovered he had situs inversus after having a problem with his appendix, which was discovered to be on the opposite side of his abdomen from where it normally should have been.