Catherine O'Hara's Sad Last Days: 'Home Alone' Legend Suffered from 'Brief Illness' Before Shocking Death at 71
Jan. 30 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Catherine O'Hara was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in serious condition with "breathing difficulties" hours before her shocking death from a "brief illness," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said paramedics were called to the Schitt's Creek star's Brentwood home at 4:48 a.m. on a "medical aid" call, and the 71-year-old star was subsequently taken via ambulance to get medical care but died on Friday, January 30.
Rare Health Condition
It's unclear who made the 911 call about O'Hara's home, which she shared with her husband, Bo Welch.
In the call's dispatch audio obtained by Page Six, the actress was experiencing "breathing difficulty."
The Canadian comedy treasure died "following a brief illness," according to her agency, CAA.
O'Hara had suffered from the extremely rare congenital condition situs inversus, where her internal organs were mirrored on the opposite side of the body from where they should be, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The condition doesn't cause significant health issues, and many patients are unaware they have it until undergoing a scan.
O'Hara, having situs inversus, was written about as far back as 2016, as other celebrities, including Donny Osmond and Enrique Iglesias, have confirmed they suffer from the condition. In Osmond's case, he reportedly discovered he had situs inversus after having a problem with his appendix, which was discovered to be on the opposite side of his abdomen from where it normally should have been.
Catherine O'Hara Skipped 2026 Golden Globes Despite Nomination
O'Hara looked frail during her last major red carpet appearance.
She and Welch attended the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party in September 2025, where The Studio star appeared to have lost significant weight.
O'Hara had been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role as former studio boss Patty Leigh opposite lead Seth Rogen.
Even though the comedy icon was nominated for a 2026 Golden Globe for the role, she didn't attend the ceremony on January 11.
'I Thought We Had Time'
Heartfelt tributes began pouring in from stars who worked closely with O'Hara, as well as celebrities who admired her from afar.
Macaulay Culkin, who played her son Kevin McAllister in the Home Alone franchise, shared a photo of O'Hara looking at him in character in the first film with one of the pair in a nearly identical pose at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.
"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later," Culkin, 45, emotionally wrote in the caption.
Singer and fellow proud Canadian Michael Bublé wrote, "Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it....As an artist, she inspired me more than she’ll ever know. She set the bar for what it means to represent your country with excellence and grace and all without ever losing warmth or humility."
A Brilliant Career
After getting her big break on Canada's sketch comedy show SCTV in the early 1980s, O'Hara made a name for herself in films, starting with Beetlejuice in 1988. She followed it up with the Home Alone movies and director-actor Christopher Guest's quirky comedies, including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind.
O'Hara gained a new following thanks to her role as aging diva and world's worst mom, Moira Rose, on Schitt's Creek, earning her a Primetime Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy in 2020.