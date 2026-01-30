Catherine O'Hara Looked Frail During Final Appearance at 2025 Emmy Awards Months Before Death at 71
Jan. 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Catherine O'Hara looked frail in her final public appearance prior to her untimely death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The popular actress appeared on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025.
Catherine O'Hara's Last Public Appearance
When walking the red carpet, a feeble-looking O'Hara posed for photos.
She was nominated for two awards that evening, one for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on The Studio and Guest Actress for a Drama Series on The Last of Us.
As she sauntered down the carpet, she donned a long-sleeve black gown featuring a sequin neckline that she paired with a pleated skirt. Her hair was done to the side with waves, and she wore light makeup on her face.
O'Hara also attended Apple TV's after-party and posed for pictures alongside her husband, Bo Welch. She also stopped to greet Bowen Yang with a hug.
Catherine O'Hara's Death
As Radar reported, O'Hara died today at the age of 71.
Currently, her cause of death remains unknown.
The star had a seasoned career, most famously known for Home Alone, Schitt's Creek, and Beetlejuice.
She also had a brief stint on Saturday Night Live, and starred in Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and the Beetlejuice sequel, Bettlejuice Bettlejuice.
Catherine O'Hara's Awards
During her career, O'Hara won two Emmy Awards. One was for her writing contributions to the TV show SCTV Network 90 in 1982.
In 2020, while the world was battling the COVID-19 pandemic, O'Hara won her second Emmy for her work as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek.
"May I please wish you all a sound mind and a sound body," she said in her acceptance speech, acknowledging the health crisis at the time. "And though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Rose's."
A 'Schitt's Creek' Reboot Had Been Discussed
Although Schitt's Creek ended in 2020, the show has a cult following, and fans haven't been quiet about wanting more of it.
When appearing on Watch What Happens Live in 2025, show co-creator Dan Levy talked about a potential reboot.
"I think about it all the time," he said. "I love the show so much, and I don’t want to disappoint the show, and I don’t want to disappoint the fans. And I know it’s easy to just take a check and put something out there, but I care about it too much. I’m just waiting for that idea to be the right one. And then maybe, yeah."
His father, Eugene Levy, who co-created the show with him, spoke out about Dan's comments.
"If he said he had a kernel of an idea for a reboot, he didn’t lay it on me," he said during an apperance. "I don’t know what he necessarily comes up with; I don’t have Instagram."
"Listen, we’ve always said we would love – obviously, we love this group, we love the cast, we love the show, and we would love to get together and do something,' he added. "It’s just, no idea has come up. Nobody has come up with the idea yet. And whatever it is, it has to start kind of on the level where we left off. Otherwise, there’s no point."