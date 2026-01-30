Catherine O'Hara Looked Frail During Final Appearance at 2025 Emmy Awards Months Before Death at 71

Although Schitt's Creek ended in 2020, the show has a cult following, and fans haven't been quiet about wanting more of it.

When appearing on Watch What Happens Live in 2025, show co-creator Dan Levy talked about a potential reboot.

"I think about it all the time," he said. "I love the show so much, and I don’t want to disappoint the show, and I don’t want to disappoint the fans. And I know it’s easy to just take a check and put something out there, but I care about it too much. I’m just waiting for that idea to be the right one. And then maybe, yeah."

His father, Eugene Levy, who co-created the show with him, spoke out about Dan's comments.

"If he said he had a kernel of an idea for a reboot, he didn’t lay it on me," he said during an apperance. "I don’t know what he necessarily comes up with; I don’t have Instagram."

"Listen, we’ve always said we would love – obviously, we love this group, we love the cast, we love the show, and we would love to get together and do something,' he added. "It’s just, no idea has come up. Nobody has come up with the idea yet. And whatever it is, it has to start kind of on the level where we left off. Otherwise, there’s no point."