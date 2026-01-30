Catherine O'Hara Dead: 'Home Alone' Actress Dies at Age 71 as Cause of Death Remains a Mystery

While Schitt's Creek lasted for six seasons, fans have been clamoring for more since it ended in 2020.

Dan Levy, who co-created the show with his dad, Eugene, had said last year he had a "kernel of an idea" for a new iteration of the show.

"I think about it all the time," he said on Watch What Happens Live in July 2025. "I love the show so much, and I don’t want to disappoint the show, and I don’t want to disappoint the fans. And I know it’s easy to just take a check and put something out there, but I care about it too much. I’m just waiting for that idea to be the right one. And then maybe, yeah."

In response, Eugene said on Today's Girl Code, "If he said he had a kernel of an idea for a reboot, he didn’t lay it on me. I don’t know what he necessarily comes up with; I don’t have Instagram."

"Listen, we’ve always said we would love – obviously, we love this group, we love the cast, we love the show, and we would love to get together and do something,' he added. "It’s just, no idea has come up. Nobody has come up with the idea yet. And whatever it is, it has to start kind of on the level where we left off. Otherwise, there’s no point."