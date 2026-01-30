Catherine O'Hara's Final Award Season Snub — Late Hollywood Icon Skipped Golden Globes for Unknown Reason Despite Nomination Just Three Weeks Before Death

O'Hara was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2026 Golden Globes held on January 11 for her role as former film studio boss Patty Leigh in AppleTV+'s The Studio. She lost to Erin Doherty of Adolescence.

Not only did the comedy icon not attend the ceremony, but she also didn't hit up any after-parties, despite living in nearby Brentwood, after the show won big.

The Studio took home Best TV Series, Comedy at the Globes, with lead actor Seth Rogen winning Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Other stars from the series, including Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders, joined Rogen on stage as he thanked the cast and crew while accepting the Best TV Series award.