Home > Celebrity > Deaths

Catherine O'Hara's Final Award Season Snub — Late Hollywood Icon Skipped Golden Globes for Unknown Reason Despite Nomination Just Three Weeks Before Death

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara was noticeably absent from the 2026 Golden Globes despite her nomination.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

The first sign that something may have been wrong with Catherine O'Hara was when she skipped the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills despite a nomination only 19 days before her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

O'Hara was rushed to a local hospital in "serious" condition after suffering from "breathing difficulties" on Friday, January 30. She died at the age of 71 after what her talent agency called "a brief illness." O'Hara's cause of death has not been released.

Missing at 2026 Golden Globes Despite a Nomination

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

O'Hara was up for a 2026 Golden Globe for her work on 'The Studio.'

O'Hara was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2026 Golden Globes held on January 11 for her role as former film studio boss Patty Leigh in AppleTV+'s The Studio. She lost to Erin Doherty of Adolescence.

Not only did the comedy icon not attend the ceremony, but she also didn't hit up any after-parties, despite living in nearby Brentwood, after the show won big.

The Studio took home Best TV Series, Comedy at the Globes, with lead actor Seth Rogen winning Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Other stars from the series, including Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders, joined Rogen on stage as he thanked the cast and crew while accepting the Best TV Series award.

Missing 'The Studio' Season 2 Filming

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

The actress reportedly missed filming early scenes for 'The Studio' Season 2 due to 'personal matters.'

Rogen noted at the end of his acceptance speech on behalf of The Studio's win, "We're so excited to get started shooting the next season one week from today."

Season 2's production started on January 18.

O'Hara was scheduled to film some early scenes, but "personal matters" caused the production schedule to shoot without her.

"She was scheduled to film, but they reworked the schedule to focus on scenes without her character," a source told The Sun, adding, "It was not widely known she was dealing with any health or major issues."

Ironically, O'Hara's character attended the Golden Globes on The Studio during Season 1, with the actress looking glamorous in a gold sequin gown for scenes shot in the same ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the awards are held every January.

Final Red Carpet Appearance

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

O'Hara wore a dramatic black Dior gown on her final red carpet.

The Schitt's Creek star's last major red carpet appearance was at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, where she wore a long-sleeved black Christian Dior gown with a long peplum.

O'Hara attended the ceremony with her husband, Bo Welch, where she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio, losing to Hacks' Hanna Einbinder.

She was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys for her three-episode arc in Season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us.

O'Hara's final time photographed on a red carpet was at the AppleTV+ Emmys after-party. The Canadian native looked frail, appearing to have lost weight.

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Catherine O'Hara After Her Death

Photo of Catherine O'Hara and Pedro Pascal
Source: @pascalispunk/Instagram

O'Hara's co-stars past and present mourned her too-soon passing.

Costars new and old paid tribute to O'Hara after the shocking news of her death broke.

The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal shared a photo with his co-star on set in British Columbia and in each other's arms.

"Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world; this lucky world that had you will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY Catherine O'Hara," Pascal mourned in the caption.

O'Hara's Home Alone movie son, Macaulay Culkin, remembered his "mama" from the two films, sharing a screen still from the pair in the 1990 comedy alongside another from a similar pose at the actress's 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

"Mama. I thought we had time," he began. "I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say."

Culkin concluded, "I love you. I’ll see you later," to O'Hara.

