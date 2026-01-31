A Final Curtain Call: Catherine O’Hara’s Family Opts for Private Memorial Instead of Public Funeral After Tragic Death at 71

According to an obituary shared by O'Hara's representative, "a private celebration of life will be held by the family," according to a news outlet.

The actress's sudden passing came after what was described as a "brief illness," with sources revealing that emergency responders were called to her Brentwood home early Friday morning before she was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

It remains unknown who placed the 911 call from O'Hara's home, which she shared with her husband, Bo Welch.

Dispatch audio later obtained by Page Six indicated the actress was suffering from "breathing difficulty."

However, her specific cause of death remains unclear.