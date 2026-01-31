Your tip
A Final Curtain Call: Catherine O’Hara’s Family Opts for Private Memorial Instead of Public Funeral After Tragic Death at 71

image of Catherine O'Hara
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara's loved ones will honor her with an intimate, private celebration after her sudden passing at 71.

Profile Image

Jan. 31 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Catherine O'Hara's family plans to honor the late actress with a private celebration following her death at age 71, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As tributes pour in from fans and colleagues around the world, new details have emerged about how the Emmy-winning star's loved ones will commemorate her life.

'Private Celebration of Life'

image of Catherine O'Hara passed away at 71 after a 'brief illness.'
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara passed away at 71 after a 'brief illness.'

According to an obituary shared by O'Hara's representative, "a private celebration of life will be held by the family," according to a news outlet.

The actress's sudden passing came after what was described as a "brief illness," with sources revealing that emergency responders were called to her Brentwood home early Friday morning before she was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

It remains unknown who placed the 911 call from O'Hara's home, which she shared with her husband, Bo Welch.

Dispatch audio later obtained by Page Six indicated the actress was suffering from "breathing difficulty."

However, her specific cause of death remains unclear.

Rare Health Condition

image of Her family announced they would hold a private celebration of life to honor her memory.
Source: mega

Her family announced they would hold a private celebration of life to honor her memory.

O'Hara was known to have situs inversus, an extremely rare congenital condition in which the body's internal organs are positioned on the opposite side from where they are typically located, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The condition generally does not cause serious health problems, and many people remain unaware they have it unless it is discovered during medical imaging.

Her diagnosis has been public knowledge for years, dating back to 2016. Other celebrities, including Donny Osmond and Enrique Iglesias, have also shared that they have situs inversus.

Catherine O'Hara Skipped the Golden Globes

image of O'Hara had situs inversus, an extremely rare congenital condition.
Source: mega

O'Hara had situs inversus, an extremely rare congenital condition.

The first sign that something was amiss with O'Hara came just weeks before her death, when she skipped the 2026 Golden Globes despite earning a nomination.

The actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role as former film studio boss Patty Leigh on AppleTV+'s The Studio. The award ultimately went to Erin Doherty for Adolescence.

Though O'Hara lived nearby in Brentwood, she did not attend the ceremony or any of the star-studded after-parties, even as The Studio celebrated a big night. The show took home Best TV Series, Comedy, with lead actor Seth Rogen winning Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

'I Thought We Had Time'

image of Tributes poured in online and from colleagues following news of her passing.
Source: mega

Tributes poured in online and from colleagues following news of her passing.

An outpouring of tributes followed O'Hara's passing, with fellow actors and fans alike honoring her legacy.

Macaulay Culkin, who memorably played her son in the Home Alone franchise, posted a touching comparison photo showing O'Hara gazing at him on screen and again years later at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later," Culkin wrote in the caption.

