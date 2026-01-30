Your tip
Celebrity Death

Catherine O'Hara's Eerie Death Joke Resurfaces Just Months After 'Home Alone' Icon's Shocking Passing at 71

Catherine O'Hara's death has sparked resurfaced comments on her mortality.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

A chilling video of Catherine O'Hara joking about her own mortality has resurfaced amid reports the Home Alone star has died at age 71, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Two insiders claimed O'Hara passed away on Friday, January 30, according to TMZ. Her death was later confirmed by her manager.

Details on her cause of death have yet to be released at this time.

Catherine O'Hara Jokes About Her Mortality

O'Hara joked about her mortality during a SXSW interview with 'The Studio' cast in March 2025.

In March 2025, the cast of Seth Rogan's hit Apple TV+ series The Studio discussed the series with the Los Angeles Times' Matt Brennan at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

"As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?" Brennan asked the cast.

O'Hara instantly drew laughs from her colleagues as she quipped, "I've been treated that way lately."

"Am I dying or something?" the actress sarcastically joked.

Catherine O'Hara's Death Stuns Fans

O'Hara's cause of death has not been released at this time.

"This is how we wanted to tell you," Rogan quickly said with his notorious chuckle as he gestured towards Brennan and added, "This man is actually a doctor. This is a fake interview."

Rogan and O'Hara's witty banter felt like a gut-punch to fans stunned by the news of the Beetlejuice star's passing.

"I'm actually so sick to the stomach I can't believe this… this better be a prank," confessed one devastated X user as others expressed shock and condolences.

O'Hara's career began with the Toronto comedy troupe Second City.

O'Hara was born in Toronto in 1954 to a working-class family. She was bitten by the acting bug when she was cast to play the Virgin Mary in a Nativity play, and after high school, she began working as a server at the Second City Theater.

She previously recalled how the waiting gig exposed her to the comedy world and eventually led to her becoming a Second City TV legend.

"I was lucky enough to watch everybody," O'Hara said in a 2024 interview.

The actress starred in cult classics including 'Beetlejuice,' 'Best in Show' and 'Schitt's Creek.'

After her audition, O'Hara received disheartening feedback from iconic Joe Flaherty.

"He said, 'Keep up the good work. Your day job, I mean: waitressing,'" she recalled.

Thankfully for audiences around the world, O'Hara did not take Flaherty's advice, and she landed the gig on her next audition. She made a name for herself with impressions and was approached to join Saturday Night Live, but declined when SCTV was renewed.

At SCTV, she formed lifelong friendships with co-stars John Candy and Eugene Levy, who became a frequent collaborator of O'Hara's for decades.

She made her film debut with Double Negative and went on to star in Martin Scorsese's dark comedy After Hours.

In 1988, she left her mark on pop culture history with her portrayal of Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice. She reprised the role for the film's 2024 sequel, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

O'Hara is also known for her work in the cult classic Best in Show and the classic Christmas flick Home Alone.

