EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Effectively Being Kept Locked Under House Arrest by King Charles' as He Faces Epstein Police Probe

The police investigation into Andrew centers on his former role as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade and investment, a position he held from 2001 to 2011. Emails released in the latest Epstein-related disclosures allege Andrew forwarded confidential government reports from visits to Vietnam, Singapore, and China to Epstein in 2010.

A palace source said: "For King Charles, the overriding concern is safeguarding the credibility and stability of the monarchy. At a time like this, every image and every public appearance carries weight, and there can be no suggestion that matters are being treated lightly.

"If Andrew were seen going about life as though nothing had changed, it would undermine the seriousness of the situation and risk further reputational harm. The guidance from the top is unmistakable: keep a low profile, avoid unnecessary visibility, and exercise absolute caution in both conduct and presentation."

Another insider added: "Those close to Andrew say there is a real sense of resentment and cabin fever setting in. Much of what once gave his days shape, riding, shooting, moving freely around the estates, has been stripped away, leaving him feeling sidelined and increasingly detached from normal routine."

"At the same time, he is under no illusion about the level of attention he is facing. He knows that a single photograph or casual sighting could reignite controversy. For the moment, he accepts that keeping out of view is the only viable option, even if it deepens the feeling of isolation."