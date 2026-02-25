Your tip
Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Effectively Being Kept Locked Under House Arrest by King Charles' as He Faces Epstein Police Probe

Photo of King Charles and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is said to have been ordered to stay away from the spotlight.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Shamed ex-Prince Andrew is effectively confined to his quarters at Sandringham after King Charles barred him from horse riding – a move insiders have told RadarOnline.com amounts to "house arrest" as the disgraced royal faces a police probe linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Windsor, 66, relocated to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate three weeks ago, and has now been released "under investigation" after his arrest on his 66th birthday by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

The King ordered Andrew Windsor to keep a low profile during the ongoing police probe, according to sources.

The arrest follows renewed scrutiny over emails contained in the latest tranche of files connected to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide. Andrew has strongly denied all accusations relating to the late abuser.

Since the move, he has reportedly been banned from riding horses on the estate, a pastime he regularly enjoyed near Royal Lodge in Windsor before his relocation.

A source said, "Following Andrew's arrest, a clear directive came down from the King that he was not to be seen riding out. The feeling is that images of him on horseback, appearing relaxed or cheerful, would jar badly with the seriousness of the investigation hanging over him."

'Keep a Low Profile'

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

King Charles is said to have barred his brother from horse riding on the Sandringham estate.

The insider added, "Horse riding was one of the few constants left in Andrew's daily routine, something that gave him purpose and a sense of normality. Being told to give that up has left a noticeable void. Those around him are asking how he is meant to fill his days now that even that small outlet has been taken away."

The restriction has deepened a sense Andrew's world has narrowed dramatically. One royal source told Radar: "The optics are everything right now. Allowing him to be photographed riding across Sandringham as if life were normal would send the wrong message. The instruction is clear: keep a low profile and stay out of sight."

"It may not be a formal house arrest, but in practical terms, Andrew's movements are now so tightly controlled it may as well be. "Riding was his escape, one of the last remnants of routine and freedom. Removing that privilege underlines how serious the situation has become."

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor served as the U.K.’s special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Andrew's surrender of his gun license last year, with shooting being one of his long-held hobbies, had already curtailed his activities. Now, confined largely to Wood Farm with his dogs, including two of Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, he is said to be spending much of his time indoors.

Engineers have been busy installing high-speed Internet along the nearby road this week, as well as Sky TV.

A source said, "If he doesn't go to jail, Andrew is doomed to while away his retirement watching TV and gaming. The price for that quiet life from King Charles is that he is basically never seen in public again."

Andrew Windsor's 'Only Viable Option' Revealed

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The York brother spent most of his time indoors with his late mother’s corgis.

The police investigation into Andrew centers on his former role as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade and investment, a position he held from 2001 to 2011. Emails released in the latest Epstein-related disclosures allege Andrew forwarded confidential government reports from visits to Vietnam, Singapore, and China to Epstein in 2010.

A palace source said: "For King Charles, the overriding concern is safeguarding the credibility and stability of the monarchy. At a time like this, every image and every public appearance carries weight, and there can be no suggestion that matters are being treated lightly.

"If Andrew were seen going about life as though nothing had changed, it would undermine the seriousness of the situation and risk further reputational harm. The guidance from the top is unmistakable: keep a low profile, avoid unnecessary visibility, and exercise absolute caution in both conduct and presentation."

Another insider added: "Those close to Andrew say there is a real sense of resentment and cabin fever setting in. Much of what once gave his days shape, riding, shooting, moving freely around the estates, has been stripped away, leaving him feeling sidelined and increasingly detached from normal routine."

"At the same time, he is under no illusion about the level of attention he is facing. He knows that a single photograph or casual sighting could reignite controversy. For the moment, he accepts that keeping out of view is the only viable option, even if it deepens the feeling of isolation."

