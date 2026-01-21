EXCLUSIVE: Why Corgis and Horses are Now at the Center of Andrew Windsor's 'Divorce Deal' From the Royal Family

The Queen's devotion to corgis was legendary.

She received her first of the pets, named Susan, on her 18th birthday, years before becoming queen at 25, and went on to own more than 30 during her lifetime.

Many were descendants of Susan, with Elizabeth an active breeder.

Andrew shared that affection and gifted his mother the puppy Muick while Prince Philip was hospitalized in early 2021, followed by Sandy later that year, on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday.

Those two dogs have since become fixtures in Andrew's life, alongside his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who has spoken publicly about the comfort they bring.

Last year Sarah said in reference to her belief the Queen's ghost was communication with her through her last two pets: "I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that – and I'm sure it's her talking to me."