EXCLUSIVE: Why Corgis and Horses are Now at the Center of Andrew Windsor's 'Divorce Deal' From the Royal Family
Jan. 21 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is clinging to the late Queen Elizabeth's corgis and horses as his final points of leverage with the royal family, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the prized animals have become central to what amounts to an emotional and symbolic severance from the institution that has cast him out.
Andrew, 65, lost his remaining royal titles in October after renewed scrutiny of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and is now preparing to leave Royal Lodge.
Andrew's Bond with the Corgis
Yet sources said the former prince believes his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, left him something far more meaningful than status or property when she entrusted him with her beloved corgis – and that he is determined to keep them, whatever the cost.
An insider described the depth of his attachment, telling us: "The bond Andrew feels with the corgis goes far beyond simple pet ownership. He views them as among the last personal gifts his mother entrusted to him, and that makes them incredibly precious in his eyes. Caring for them has become a source of pride and a constant reminder to himself that the Queen trusted him deeply, something he clings to as evidence of her confidence in him."
The Queen's Legendary Canine Legacy
The Queen's devotion to corgis was legendary.
She received her first of the pets, named Susan, on her 18th birthday, years before becoming queen at 25, and went on to own more than 30 during her lifetime.
Many were descendants of Susan, with Elizabeth an active breeder.
Andrew shared that affection and gifted his mother the puppy Muick while Prince Philip was hospitalized in early 2021, followed by Sandy later that year, on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday.
Those two dogs have since become fixtures in Andrew's life, alongside his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who has spoken publicly about the comfort they bring.
Last year Sarah said in reference to her belief the Queen's ghost was communication with her through her last two pets: "I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that – and I'm sure it's her talking to me."
Palace Disputes Over Pet Care
Behind palace walls, however, the arrangement has raised eyebrows.
"Within the family, there is quiet disagreement about whether Andrew should be the one looking after the Queen's dogs," one source said.
"Andrew counters that by repeatedly stressing that his mother personally passed the dogs into his care and left no ambiguity about what she wanted, and he treats that moment as definitive."
Insiders added Andrew's resolve extends beyond the dogs.
"Andrew has also remained closely attached to several of the horses his mother cherished and is unwilling to sever those bonds," our palace source added.
"For Andrew, those animals symbolize an ongoing link to his mother's life and the world she inhabited, something he is determined to preserve."
Animals as a Royal Foothold
But that idea of continuity has now become a form of protest for the disgraced ex-duke.
Another source said Andrew invokes the animals when he argues he has been treated unfairly by King Charles III, 77, and Prince William, 43 – who supported Charles in his decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles as punishment for his ties to sex trafficker Epstein.
"He repeatedly recounts that he made a solemn promise to his mother to look after the dogs for as long as they lived," an insider said.
"He uses that pledge to argue that the Queen would be deeply distressed by the way he feels he is being pushed aside and excluded today."
Public concern over the dogs' fate has intensified as Andrew's move out of the Royal Lodge progresses.
"He is acutely aware that some members of the family remain fond of Muick and Sandy," one insider said.
"In his mind, the dogs ensure he cannot be completely ignored – anyone who wants time with them will inevitably have to cross paths with him and acknowledge his presence, even in his self-described exile."
The Queen's horses are widely expected to remain in Windsor under the ownership of Charles and Queen Camilla, 78, but Andrew is said to be planning to use visits to the stables to maintain a foothold in the royal fold.
"Those within the palace view it as a convenient pretext for him to remain visible on royal property," a source said.
"From Andrew's perspective, however, there is no question of retreating quietly or removing himself from those spaces."