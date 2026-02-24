Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fergie Dumping Royal Meal Ticket! How Sarah Ferguson is Gearing up to Finally Dump Trainwreck Ex Andrew When Gravy Train Pulls Out

Source: MEGA

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has lost one of his last remaining allies, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has lost one of his last remaining allies.

Months after being stripped of his royal titles and home, the accused pedophile ex-prince – who's continually denied any wrongdoing – was recently dealt another catastrophic blow when devoted ex-wife Sarah Ferguson abruptly "cut off all contact," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Loyalty Vanished When Perks Did

Source: MEGA

A leaked 2011 email showed Sarah Ferguson apologizing to Jeffrey Epstein and calling him 'a steadfast, generous and supreme friend.'

"The former duchess benefited from Andrew for years," a confidante said. "She lived for free in the Royal Lodge and now that the perks are gone and so is her home, so is her loyalty."

But Randy Andy's image isn't the only one that suffered as more evidence of the former couple's close ties to convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, emerged in 2025.

A leaked email from 2011 revealed Fergie publicly lied about no longer being on speaking terms with the shady financier.

In the message, she apologized to Epstein for saying she'd never associate with him "ever again," calling the billionaire "a steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

Email Fallout Cost Her Everything

Source: MEGA

Following the email controversy, Ferguson was dropped by seven charities.

Though a spokesperson claimed Sarah, 66, pressed send on the eyebrow-raising email after Epstein threatened to "destroy" her and her family, she was quickly dropped as patron or ambassador from seven charities.

The release of the children's book author's latest project, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, was also delayed and ultimately axed for good.

Thousands of copies that had been printed for its original October debut were reportedly thrown in the recycling bin.

Fergie Finally Cuts Ties

Source: MEGA

Moving trucks were seen at Royal Lodge as Ferguson prepared to relocate after distancing herself from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The erstwhile Duchess of York "believes distancing herself [from Andrew] now might save what's left of her reputation," a source said.

In January, moving trucks were spotted at Royal Lodge, the 30-room, crown-owned home she and the ex-prince, 65, have shared since 2008 – despite separating in 1992 and officially divorcing in 1996.

Following their imminent eviction, sources confirmed Fergie is moving into her own home.

The pal added: "She's realized she doesn't need him or his drama."

$16M Settlement Shadows Disgraced Royal

fergie dump ex andrew gravy train ends
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly paid Virginia Giuffre a $16 million settlement while denying her allegations.

Even though Andrew's repeatedly insisted he didn't rape Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17, he reportedly paid his late accuser a $16 million settlement prior to her death by suicide last year at age 41.

Unable to escape the dark cloud in England, insiders say the former duke is eyeing a "fresh start" in the Middle East – but it won't be with his ex-wife.

"She's out," the source confirmed to RadarOnline.com. "She's fed up with living in his mess."

