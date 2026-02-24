EXCLUSIVE: Fergie Dumping Royal Meal Ticket! How Sarah Ferguson is Gearing up to Finally Dump Trainwreck Ex Andrew When Gravy Train Pulls Out

"The former duchess benefited from Andrew for years," a confidante said. "She lived for free in the Royal Lodge and now that the perks are gone and so is her home, so is her loyalty."

But Randy Andy's image isn't the only one that suffered as more evidence of the former couple's close ties to convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, emerged in 2025.

A leaked email from 2011 revealed Fergie publicly lied about no longer being on speaking terms with the shady financier.

In the message, she apologized to Epstein for saying she'd never associate with him "ever again," calling the billionaire "a steadfast, generous and supreme friend."