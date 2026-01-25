EXCLUSIVE: Inside the VERY Humble Abode Sarah Ferguson Seems 'Doomed' to Occupy As She and Andrew FINALLY Vacate $40Million Royal Lodge

Sources told us the former Duchess of York is now facing the prospect of relocating to a small "granny annexe" on the grounds of her daughter Princess Beatrice's Oxfordshire home – a far cry from the palatial royal estate she is leaving behind.

Royal Lodge, a Grade II-listed mansion once occupied by the Queen Mother, had been Andrew's base under a long-term lease.

Sarah, who divorced Andrew in 1996 but continued to live with him, is said to be "on edge" about what comes next as the pair prepare to go their separate ways.

"The prospect of leaving Royal Lodge has been emotionally jarring for Sarah, as it represents the end of a long period of stability in her life," a source said.

"She feels as though circumstances beyond her control are forcing her hand, leaving her with limited choices and little room to maneuver."