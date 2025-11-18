EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Sarah Ferguson 'Plotting Permanent Move Abroad' to 'Escape Epstein Scandal and Andrew Windsor'
Nov. 18 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is secretly laying plans for a permanent move overseas in what sources tell RadarOnline.com is an attempt to distance herself from the enduring fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – and from Andrew Windsor – as their decades-long cohabitation at Royal Lodge comes to an abrupt end.
The former Duchess of York, 66, long entangled publicly and privately with Andrew despite divorcing him in 1996, now faces eviction from their shared home in Windsor Great Park and the collapse of what friends once described as an inseparable partnership.
Plotting a Permanent Escape?
With Andrew expected to shift to a smaller residence on the Sandringham estate in the new year, attention has turned to where Ferguson might go next and whether her exit signals a deeper break between the pair.
Rumors intensified this week Ferguson will relocate to Portugal, where her daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank divide their time between the U.K. and a $4.7million oceanfront villa in Melides.
Brooksbank works at the Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club resort, and the couple bought their home there in 2022.
A source said: "It really is unexpected to see Sarah and Andrew drifting apart. For years, it looked as though they were inseparable, despite not being romantically involved."
They claimed: "Sarah has stood by Andrew through everything, even the most damaging accusations. Maybe her faith in him has finally collapsed – or maybe Andrew has now decided he is best being alone… or both."
One senior family source said Ferguson's intentions have been clear for months.
The insider claimed: "She's looking for an escape – from the U.K., from Andrew's orbit and from the stain of the Epstein saga that has hung over them both. To her, Portugal offers the chance to begin afresh."
Another source close to the York family described the move as a strategic withdrawal.
They added: "Sarah understands that her reputation in Britain is effectively ruined. Moving abroad is the only real opportunity she has to piece together anything resembling a normal life."
The 'Supreme Friend' Fallout
The resurfacing of a 2011 email in which Ferguson called sex trafficker Epstein a "supreme friend" – even after publicly denouncing him – placed renewed scrutiny on her judgment and her proximity to the disgraced financier.
The revelation followed years of coverage of Andrew's association with Epstein, which led to his withdrawal from public duties and, ultimately, to his removal from Royal Lodge.
Both Ferguson and Andrew were pushed out of the estate amid intense pressure from within the royal household, concerned about reputational risk. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein's crimes.
A source said Eugenie's offer of Portuguese refuge for her mother is unsurprising.
They added: "I doubt anyone would criticize a devoted daughter for stepping in to support her mother. "For all the controversies surrounding Sarah and Andrew, they have always managed to raise their children well, and it's only understandable she wants to give her mom a place of refuge."
Severing Ties?
But a palace source added Andrew and Ferguson's kids may want to start distancing themselves from their scandal-swamped parents.
They said: "The Princesses have remained devoutly and unflaggingly loyal to both their parents, but they recognize things can't go on as they are." It may be time for them to start severing ties if they want to survive and flourish in the royal family."
Another insider said Ferguson views Portugal as her only viable refuge.
They added: "She already feels pushed to the margins. Portugal offers her calm, seclusion, and space. And above all – it offers her a way out."