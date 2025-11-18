EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Sarah Ferguson 'Plotting Permanent Move Abroad' to 'Escape Epstein Scandal and Andrew Windsor'

With Andrew expected to shift to a smaller residence on the Sandringham estate in the new year, attention has turned to where Ferguson might go next and whether her exit signals a deeper break between the pair.

Rumors intensified this week Ferguson will relocate to Portugal, where her daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank divide their time between the U.K. and a $4.7million oceanfront villa in Melides.

Brooksbank works at the Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club resort, and the couple bought their home there in 2022.

A source said: "It really is unexpected to see Sarah and Andrew drifting apart. For years, it looked as though they were inseparable, despite not being romantically involved."

They claimed: "Sarah has stood by Andrew through everything, even the most damaging accusations. Maybe her faith in him has finally collapsed – or maybe Andrew has now decided he is best being alone… or both."