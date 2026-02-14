EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Queen Elizabeth is Being Blamed for Andrew Windsor's Disgrace

Giuffre wrote in her memoir during their alleged 2001 encounter, he appeared “friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright."

The latest tranche of Epstein-related documents released by the U.S. Justice Department, including photographs and emails, has renewed scrutiny of the former duke. Royal historians and observers say the psychology of privilege surrounding Windsor was forged years ago.

A palace source said, "From the very beginning of his life, Andrew was surrounded by ceremony and affirmation. When a child is consistently addressed by grand titles and handled with visible reverence, it inevitably shapes how they interpret their place in the world. If everyone in the room stands when you enter and defers to your wishes, it can distort your understanding of limits.

"Andrew was raised within a system that cushions and protects its senior figures. Protocol, staff, security – all of it reinforces the idea that you operate on a different plane from ordinary society. Over time, that can create a mindset in which conventional rules feel negotiable, or even irrelevant. "

"In that atmosphere of lifelong deference, the distinction between what you can do and what you should do can become dangerously blurred," the insider added.