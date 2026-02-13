EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor Could Be Mired in Debt for Life Thanks to His $15Million Sex Abuse Pay-Off

Andrew Windsor could face a lifetime shadowed by debt after family members reportedly loaned him $15million to fund a multimillion-dollar settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre – money sources told RadarOnline.com he has yet to repay. Windsor, 65, agreed in 2022 to an out-of-court settlement with Jeffrey Epstein s-- trafficking victim Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17.

Royal Family Chips In Millions

Source: MEGA Ex-prince Andrew Windsor settled the 2021 U.S. civil lawsuit to avoid a public trial.

The civil lawsuit, filed in 2021, was brought in the United States and threatened to embroil the royal family in a protracted public trial. Windsor has repeatedly denied the allegations. His settlement, widely reported to be about $15million, contained no apology or admission of liability. Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of convicted s-- offender Epstein, was found dead aged 41 at her home in Australia on April 25 last year from suicide. The late Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022, contributed as much as $10million toward the settlement. Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in 2021, is said to have provided $4million through his estate. It had been reported King Charles, 77, had chipped in the remaining cash to help reach the agreement ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but a source close to the monarch has now denied that. The rest of the money is now thought to have been raised from donations by other royals.

Will Andrew Windsor Ever Pay Back the Loan?

Source: MEGA Sources said the family treated the financial support as a loan, not a gift.

A source said: "The family stepped in because the alternative was unthinkable – a full trial with Virginia played out in public. There was a collective decision that it was better to draw a line under it, even at enormous personal cost." "But the expectation was always that this was a loan, not a gift. The understanding was that Andrew would repay the money when he was able," the insider added. Another source claimed the debt remains outstanding. "He has yet to return any of the money that was provided to him," the tipster said. "At the time, there was a sense of urgency – the monarchy was facing an unprecedented reputational crisis and the priority was containment. The financial support was extended to shield the institution from further damage, not to absolve him of personal responsibility."

Source: MEGA The failed sale of the Verbier Chale has left Windsor facing years of potential debt repayment.

The source continued: "What is troubling for those involved is that there seems to be no tangible plan in place for reimbursement. The sums were understood to be loans, but years on, there is little indication of how or when they might realistically be repaid. In practical terms, the family may have to accept that the money is unlikely ever to be recovered in full." They added the late Queen had been left "distressed" by her son's scandal but felt unable to cut him off as he was her "favorite son" despite his obvious failings and dimness.

Verbier Chalet Sale Failure and Mounting Financial Pressure

Source: MEGA Windsor's link to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has destroyed his standing with the royal family.