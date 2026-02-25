'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby's Son Robert Jr. Dead at 23 — Cause of Death Remains a Mystery After Police Responded to 'Medical Emergency'

According to TMZ , Robert Jr., who long struggled with substance abuse and other issues, died on Monday, February 23, in Utah.

Authorities claimed they received a call for a "full arrest/medical emergency" for a 23-year-old male, leading to paramedics and fire to dispatch to Robert Jr.'s residence. His cause of death remains unknown.

On February 25, his mother, Mary, released a statement confirming his death.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she wrote. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

His death comes fresh on the heels of his wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filing for divorce in November 2025.