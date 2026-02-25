Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby's Son Robert Jr. Dead at 23 — Cause of Death Remains a Mystery After Police Responded to 'Medical Emergency'

Photo of Robert Cosby Jr. and Mary Cosby
Source: @mary_m_cosby/Instagram

Robert Cosby has died at 23.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby's son, Robert Cosby Jr., has tragically died at 23, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to TMZ, Robert Jr., who long struggled with substance abuse and other issues, died on Monday, February 23, in Utah.

Details on Mary Cosby's Son's Death

Photo of Robert Cosby Jr.
Source: @mary_m_cosby/Instagram

Robert Cosby Jr.'s wife filed for divorce in November 2025.

Authorities claimed they received a call for a "full arrest/medical emergency" for a 23-year-old male, leading to paramedics and fire to dispatch to Robert Jr.'s residence. His cause of death remains unknown.

On February 25, his mother, Mary, released a statement confirming his death.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she wrote. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

His death comes fresh on the heels of his wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filing for divorce in November 2025.

Robert Cosby Jr. Was Released From Prison in February

Photo of Robert Cosby Jr.
Source: @illboybubs/Instagram

Robert Cosby Jr. pleaded guilty to assault and other charges in November 2025.

Earlier this month, Cosby Jr. took Instagram to share he was "back" after having legal issues that resulted in him behind bars.

In November 2025, he pleaded guilty to assault, trespassing and violating a protective order, among other charges, all related to his ex-wife and her father. While he had asked to be released, the court ordered him to remain behind bars until his sentencing in February.

After serving two months in jail, his lawyer, Clayton Simms, confirmed to People that Robert Jr. was out as of February 3. Court documents noted he was to serve 36 months of probation and complete 75 hours of community service.

Robert Cosby Jr.'s Lawyer Spoke Out After He Was Released From Jail

Photo of Robert Cosby Jr.
Source: @illboybubs/Instagram

Robert Cosby Jr.'s lawyer said he was going to be 'engaging in therapy' after he was released from prison in February.

In his comments, Simms noted his client "expresses deep regret regarding his prior actions and acknowledges that his past behavior demonstrates poor judgment."

He also shared Robert Jr. "attributes his behavior to an absence of coping skills when dealing with a painful separation from his wife, as he was unprepared for the sudden dissolution of their union."

To make sure he was successful, his lawyer claimed he would be "engaging in therapy" and "securing unemployment."

"Unfortunately, we sometimes learn more from our mistakes than our successes. Robert is on the right path and moving forward in a positive direction," he added.

What Did Mary Say About Robert Cosby Jr.'s Arrest?

Photo of Mary Cosby
Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby said she would 'rather' her son was in jail 'than dead' on the 'RHOSLC' reunion that aired in January.

Mary, who has been very open about her son's struggles with substance abuse on RHOSLC, spoke out about her son's arrest on the reunion in January.

"I'm not worried about him," she said at the time. "I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using. At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m OK with it."

She heartbreakingly added: "It’s just, you don’t want to see your kid suffer, but I know it’s good. And I’d rather him be [in jail] than dead, you know?"

She also confessed she had no plans to see her son while he was incarcerated.

"I can't go to the jail, Andy. That’s a little weird. I don’t want to look at my child behind a glass," she divulged. "He calls me every day. I’m basically preaching to him. I’m like, 'You’re going through this, but you have to realize that God is allowing it, and if God allowed it, then it’s for your good. This will help you to change, and you gotta change.'"

RHOSLC is set to begin production on its seventh season relatively soon, and Mary is expected to return.

