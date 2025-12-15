EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOSLC' Cast Shakeup Revealed as Popular Reality Star May Not 'Return to the Show'

An insider claimed "many people" are "having issues" with long-standing cast member Meredith Marks and "don't want to film with her currently, given what went on this season."

On the show, friend of the Housewives Britani Bateman brought up a TikTok alleging Marks' husband had a "possible indiscretion" while on a cast trip.

While traveling home on the airplane, a large portion of the cast claimed Marks kept going at Bateman while traveling.

"I slipped off into sleep and was awoken by Meredith raging and making a scene," cast member Heather Gay recalled.

Fellow cast member Mary Cosby had a similar story, claiming, "Meredith started reliving what Britani said, started getting upset, and started going off. And she dwelled on it and dwelled on it. And she could not come back from it. And it just spiraled for hours."

For her part, Bateman shared she "started bawling" as she was "humiliated."

"I just couldn't take it anymore. I've never been treated like that in my life," she revealed.