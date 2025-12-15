Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOSLC' Cast Shakeup Revealed as Popular Reality Star May Not 'Return to the Show'

'RHOSLC' has kept many of the same principal cast members since its inception.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's sixth season is currently airing, but a cast shakeup could be on the horizon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the show has kept many of the same principal cast members since its inception, there could be a switch-up coming for next season, according to a source close to production.

Meredith Marks and Britani Batmean's Issues

Meredith Marks and Britani Bateman's drama has been front and center this season.

An insider claimed "many people" are "having issues" with long-standing cast member Meredith Marks and "don't want to film with her currently, given what went on this season."

On the show, friend of the Housewives Britani Bateman brought up a TikTok alleging Marks' husband had a "possible indiscretion" while on a cast trip.

While traveling home on the airplane, a large portion of the cast claimed Marks kept going at Bateman while traveling.

"I slipped off into sleep and was awoken by Meredith raging and making a scene," cast member Heather Gay recalled.

Fellow cast member Mary Cosby had a similar story, claiming, "Meredith started reliving what Britani said, started getting upset, and started going off. And she dwelled on it and dwelled on it. And she could not come back from it. And it just spiraled for hours."

For her part, Bateman shared she "started bawling" as she was "humiliated."

"I just couldn't take it anymore. I've never been treated like that in my life," she revealed.

Will Meredith Marks Return to 'RHOSLC'?

An insider claimed what happened on the airplane with Meredith Marks was 'really bad.'

While the insider confirmed it's "not known what decisions will end up being made," they insisted there is "speculation Meredith won't return to the show."

"There are rumors floating around stating she was downgraded, and she rejected that," the source revealed. "While I can’t confirm that, I can say that I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t return next season.”

As far as the drama goes while traveling, the source insisted it was "really bad."

"She can try to tell her version of events as she’s done on the show, but think about it, when someone like Mary Cosby, who absolutely cannot stand Britani, is coming to her defense over what happened… it just doesn’t seem like that would happen if it wasn’t true," the insider said.

"Also, so many of the women share the same story, and Meredith is the only one who seems to differ on what happened. Lisa Barlow has mostly backed her, which kind of reeks of them having some sort of agreement before the season to have each other’s backs – but aside from that… everyone seems on the same page.”

'Only Time Will Tell' What Happens to the 'RHOSLC' Cast

A source claimed 'a lot of the cast is definitely not happy with Meredith Marks.'

Ultimately, the insider admitted "only time" will end up telling what the cast ends up being for the next season of RHOSLC.

"But… a lot of the cast is definitely not happy with Meredith and where things stand right now," they claimed. Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.

Meanwhile, as Radar exclusively reported, at the upcoming RHOSLC reunion, Bronwyn Nepwort reveals she and husband Todd Bradly are separated.

Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's Separation

Bronwyn Newport was 'disgusted' by what she saw 'on TV' in regard to how Todd Bradley treats her, a source previously stated.

A source divulged Newport "officially announced' the news at the reunion.

"This shouldn't come as any surprise, though," they sadly stated. While they did not delve into specifics, they noted Newport "is disgusted by what she's been seeing on TV" regarding how Bradley treats her.

"He's coming off badly," the insider detailed. "This is truly not shocking."

