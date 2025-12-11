EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Couple Splits! 'Real Housewives' Star Secretly Announced Breakup at Upcoming Reunion After Cheating Confession

While there were signs of problems and tension between the pair throughout their time on the Real Housewives, no one knew they would ultimately split until the reunion taped.

At an upcoming one, a Real Housewife confirms she is splitting from her husband, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The account noted their "sources have confirmed" the news that Newport and Bradley were spitting.

The rumors first surfaced online, and X account @Mary_CosbyFan claimed, "URGENT SLC SCOOP. This morning I saw on Instagram someone saying that Bronwyn announced at the reunion that her and Todd were separating. I then sent it to my source to get confirmation."

The couple that called it quits is none other than Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley.

'This is truly not shocking,' an insider dished on Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's alleged split.

While they didn't provide specifics, the source claimed Newport "is disgusted by what she's been seeing on TV" in regard to how Bradley treats her.

"Brownyn officially announced she was separating from Todd at the reunion," the insider claimed. "This shouldn't come as any surprise, though."

"A couple of years ago, we were on a trip, and he was texting someone on his iPad, and Gwen went to say something to him, and Gwen saw it over his shoulder," she said, referring to her daughter from a previous relationship, who caught him.

While this is Newport's second season of the show, during her first, she confessed to Bradley cheating on her in the past.

"I was just told that my friend's very close friend made out with Todd," cast member Lisa Barlow claimed in a conversation at Bravo headquarters. "And he farted, and it was a total mood killer."

On the currently airing sixth season of the show, a rumor popped up about Bradley allegedly "making out" with one of Newport's friends "while farting the entire time."

Newport explained her daughter flocked to tell her what she'd seen, and Newport confronted her husband.

"The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else's in its own ways, and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me," she confessed. "This is a side of me that these ladies haven't yet seen, but I want them to understand that I bleed the same way that they all do. I cry about things, and that side of me is there if they're open to it.

"He said it's a fatal flaw of his. What's good for him in business is that he's never satisfied. He's always pushing for the next deal, the best deal, the whatever. And it is hard to turn that off. When you come home, you are always looking. It's not his fault. You're used to what you're used to, you like what you like."

Newport decided to move forward with her husband after he apologized with a present.

"He came back with a ring that had five diamonds, and he made me five new promises to match each of the diamonds," she revealed. "It was five things he didn't promise me when we got married that he probably should have."

However, Newport said at the time, "there would always be a lump in the back of my throat that if I'm not super supportive, I'm not super there, if I'm not super caring, if I'm not physically there, it's not always gonna be the same."

"I'm not always good enough at home," she added.

Later, Newport backpedaled on the claims, explaining it was not a physical affair but an "emotional" one.