EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives' Divorce Bombshell — Radar Reveals The Truth About Beloved TV Couple's Marriage After Facing Financial Struggles

She then informed Justin her vision was to sell Wild Rose Beauty in big-name retailers and, as she was beginning to make progress on that front, he got her to agree to go into a direct-to-consumer, multilevel marketing business model instead.

"You all flashed numbers in front of me. I just feel like I had no other choice," she declared, through tears. "But I did it because I trust you. And I'm really mad at myself. This was the first time that you believed that Wild Rose Beauty could go to the next level... if I did it your way."

"As much as I'm trying not to resent you ... it's hard to separate you from that," she told Justin.

When asked by a producer if the issues in her business had impacted her marriage, she confirmed that they had.

"In the beginning, when it was all crumbling, it did bring Justin and I closer," she said. "It's really made me struggle, because separation from the business and the marriage, it all became one. And now ... I don't know what I need. And so, yeah, it has affected my marriage because I just am kind of just there."

Justin admitted he could "feel the resentment" from Whitney.

"I made a mistake," he admitted. "I definitely get what you're saying about the belief in your business before this, and you thinking that this is the only way I thought that it could be successful. And that's not the case. I always thought and knew that your company is going to be successful. I just thought that this was a way that we could work together."

"That was my everything," Whitney replied, ending the conversation. "Aside from you and the kids and our family, this is my everything. Now it's gone."