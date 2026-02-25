EXCLUSIVE: 'Inconsolable' Martin Short 'Being Comforted by Secret Lover Meryl Streep' in Wake of His 42-Year-Old Daughter's Horror Death

Martin and Streep were recently seen together at the opening of the off-Broadway play This World of Tomorrow at The Shed's Griffin Theater in Manhattan, supporting Tom Hanks, who co-wrote and stars in the production. Backstage, they were also photographed alongside Hanks.

Tour dates for The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short Tour were postponed this week, with venues citing "unforeseen circumstances." Additional dates scheduled for March, April, and September have not been officially canceled.

The pair have repeatedly drawn attention since early 2024, when rumors of a relationship first surfaced.

An insider said last March: "Meryl couldn't help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing, and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him."

The source added: "Their friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they're adorable together."

Another insider said the two had bonded over shared loss after the deaths of their spouses.