Martin Short
EXCLUSIVE: 'Inconsolable' Martin Short 'Being Comforted by Secret Lover Meryl Streep' in Wake of His 42-Year-Old Daughter's Horror Death

Meryl Streep has stepped up for Martin Short following the death of his daughter, according to sources.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal grief-torn Martin Short is said to be leaning on Meryl Streep as he grieves the death of his 42-year-old daughter, Katherine Hartley Short – with the pair's close bond reigniting speculation about a romance neither has yet publicly confirmed.

Martin, 75, is mourning after Katherine, 42, was found dead at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, on the evening of Monday, February 23, from what dispatch calls described as a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound.

Representatives for Martin confirmed the news in a statement, and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to a call at Katherine's property at approximately 6.41 pm, but declined to identify the individual involved.

As Martin postponed several dates on his joint tour with longtime collaborator Steve Martin, 80, including shows in Milwaukee and Minneapolis, attention has turned to Martin's close bond with actress Streep, 76, his co-star in Only Murders in the Building.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," a representative said in a statement about Katherine's death.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

A Connection Forged Through Shared Loss

Martin and Streep were recently seen together at the opening of the off-Broadway play This World of Tomorrow at The Shed's Griffin Theater in Manhattan, supporting Tom Hanks, who co-wrote and stars in the production. Backstage, they were also photographed alongside Hanks.

Tour dates for The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short Tour were postponed this week, with venues citing "unforeseen circumstances." Additional dates scheduled for March, April, and September have not been officially canceled.

The pair have repeatedly drawn attention since early 2024, when rumors of a relationship first surfaced.

An insider said last March: "Meryl couldn't help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing, and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him."

The source added: "Their friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they're adorable together."

Another insider said the two had bonded over shared loss after the deaths of their spouses.

Inside Martin Short and Meryl Streep's Rumored Romance

Streep remains legally married to sculptor Don Gummer, 79, though they separated in 2017 after 45 years of marriage and four children. She previously cared for actor John Cazale until his death from lung cancer in 1978.

Martin has been single since the death of his wife, Nancy Dolman, in 2010 at age 58 after a battle with ovarian cancer. The couple had been married for 30 years and adopted three children – Katherine, Oliver, and Henry.

The Clifford star has publicly denied a romance. Speaking on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast in January 2024, he said, "We're not a couple. We are just very close friends." Seven months later, Streep's representative said: "They are just friends."

Yet the pair spent Valentine's Day seated together at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, and comedian Amy Schumer, teased: "I think that the tea is, I think Marty might be off the market. That's what I'm seeing. I don't know. Maybe by just like the greatest actor of our time, I don't know."

Meryl Streep Provides 'Quiet Support' During Darkest Chapter

A source close to Martin said, "Martin is inconsolable. Losing Katherine has shaken him to his core, and he is leaning heavily on Meryl right now. She has been a constant presence, offering comfort and quiet support when he needs it most. They share a deep understanding of grief. Meryl has experienced profound loss in her own life, and that connection has brought them even closer during this painful time."

Another insider familiar with the pair added, "Whatever label people want to put on it, what's clear is that Meryl cares deeply for Martin. She's been checking in daily, making sure he's eating, resting, and not facing this alone. Their bond is very real."

And a family friend said, "Meryl is helping Martin navigate the darkest chapter of his life."

