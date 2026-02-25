EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short 'Death Curse' Exposed in Wake of Daughter's Suicide Aged 42 — How Comic Has Endured Deaths of Parents, Brother and Ex-Wife

A representative for 75-year-old Only Murders in the Building star Martin confirmed her death on Tuesday, February 24, saying the family was grieving deeply. The death follows a string of losses that have shaped Short's life – with insiders telling us he now feels "cursed."

Tragedies he has endured range from the fatal car accident that killed his brother David when Martin was 12, to the cancer deaths of his mother, Olive Hayter, when he was 17, and his father Charles Patrick Short two years later – the 2010 death of his wife, Nancy Dolman, who was killed by ovarian cancer aged 58.

Katherine was the eldest of Short's three children, all adopted during his 36-year marriage to Dolman. He is also father of Oliver Patrick and Henry Hayter.

In a statement, his representative said about Katherine's apparent suicide: "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The legendary comic has not yet spoken publicly about his daughter's death.