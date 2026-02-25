Your tip
Vince McMahon

WATCH: Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon's Highway Horror — Shocking 115-MPH Car Crash Caught on Police Dashcam Footage

vince mcmahon
Source: BodyCamZero/YouTube, mega

Dashboard footage captured the moment Vince McMahon totaled his Bentley.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Vince McMahon was pushing 115 miles per hour just moments before he crashed his luxury Bentley last July, RadarOnline.com can report – and it was all caught on tape.

Dashcam video released by Connecticut State Police on Wednesday shows the temperamental wrestling boss peeling down the road with a state officer following behind him.

Dashcam Video Recorded the Crash

vince mcmahon crash
Source: BodyCamZero/YouTube

The WWE boss was driving over 100 mph when he crashed.

The 80-year-old was behind the wheel of a 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed, weaving through northbound traffic on the Merritt Parkway at speeds topping 100 mph before clipping a BMW.

The speed and force of the crash sent the Bentley flying across the two-lane highway and smashing into a guardrail, scattering car parts everywhere, before slowing to a stop on the side of the road.

A responding officer asked McMahon if he realized he was traveling at such a high rate of speed, and if he had been looking at his phone. The wrestling legend claimed he was on his way to his granddaughter's birthday, and hadn't driven the car in a long time.

He also threw out several F-bombs, blaming himself and calling himself a "stupid f---ing fool."

McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely, resulting in an accident. The driver of the BMW was uninjured.

Allegations of Sexual Assault and Trafficking

vince mcmahon
Source: BodyCamZero/YouTube

He told police he was on his way to his granddaughter's birthday.

McMahon resigned from the WWE in 2024, amid accusations of s-- trafficking and s-- abuse by a former employee.

According to Janel Grant's lawsuit, McMahon "assaulted her with s-- toys" named after WWE wrestlers and "defecated on her head" during a threesome amid her tenure at the company from June 2019 to January 2022.

The disturbing lawsuit further alleged he'd "commanded her to continue pleasuring his friend (while McMahon) went to the bathroom to shower off."

McMahon's Damaging Text Messages

vince mcmahon crash
Source: BodyCamZero/YouTube

McMahon was given a misdemeanor following the accident.

Grant alleged McMahon and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sexually assaulted and s---trafficked her "both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting" on WWE property and using WWE funding.

"I’m the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f--- U," the disgraced WWE co-founder allegedly told his purported victim in a May 2020 text message.

McMahon Offered Money

vince mcmahon
Source: Mega

McMahon stepped down from the WWE in 2024.

Grant also alleged the WWE reached out to her after the first report on the lawsuit was published, claiming they wanted her to release a joint statement confirming that the relationship had been "consensual".

She said they offered her money in exchange, but she did not disclose the alleged amount.

After resigning from the WWE, McMahon tried to lay the smackdown on Grant's lawsuit.

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," he said at the time. "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name."

