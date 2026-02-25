Cancer Heartbreak for Sarah Palin as Her Hockey Legend Boyfriend Receives Devastating Diagnosis

His two daughters have set up a GoFundMe on his behalf and hope to raise $26,000 for his treatments and travel costs. Daughter Shay wrote on the fundraiser's bio: "Because of his cancer, he hasn't been able to work the way he normally would

"Earlier in his treatment journey, the care he received in Florida nearly cost him his life. That led us to bring him to Orange County, where my sister and I live, so he could receive treatment here."

Due to the nature of his affliction, Duguay is now required to fly from Florida to Orange County, California, every two weeks to continue his care.

"The cost of constant travel, along with medical care, holistic therapies, supplements, and alternative healing approaches he has committed to, has become extremely overwhelming financially," she wrote.