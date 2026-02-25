Cancer Heartbreak for Sarah Palin as Her Hockey Legend Boyfriend Receives Devastating Diagnosis
Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Palin's hockey star boyfriend has been diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
New York Rangers icon Ron Duguay, 68, has been battling the illness for a year and was initially diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, which has since led to him losing his appendix and gallbladder.
Where Has Hockey Ace Been Receiving Treatment?
His two daughters have set up a GoFundMe on his behalf and hope to raise $26,000 for his treatments and travel costs. Daughter Shay wrote on the fundraiser's bio: "Because of his cancer, he hasn't been able to work the way he normally would
"Earlier in his treatment journey, the care he received in Florida nearly cost him his life. That led us to bring him to Orange County, where my sister and I live, so he could receive treatment here."
Due to the nature of his affliction, Duguay is now required to fly from Florida to Orange County, California, every two weeks to continue his care.
"The cost of constant travel, along with medical care, holistic therapies, supplements, and alternative healing approaches he has committed to, has become extremely overwhelming financially," she wrote.
'Extremely Hard' Asking For Money
The fundraiser also states consideration is being given to "exploring additional treatment options outside of the United States in hopes of giving him the best possible chance."
So far, the fundraiser has grossed over $60,000 to aid the former star of the Rangers, who also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, and Los Angeles Kings.
Speaking to PageSix, the hockey ace said his daughters pushed him to start a fundraiser.
He explained: "I find it extremely hard asking for funds for all these costs I'm going through. Normally I'm helping others."
In a video posted to Instagram, Duguay is seen in different hospital beds as he holds on to medical scans or uses a walker. The clip also shows multiple moments with his family members as well as Palin, 62, whom he started dating in early 2022.
Sarah Palin Filmed Supporting Boyfriend In Hospital
The caption reads: "He is doing everything he possibly can,' before listing the various ways he's tried to beat the disease, including through some methods not proven by science.
"From Living Antioxidant Water, blood ozone therapy, IV vitamin drips, ivermectin, methylene blue, and countless holistic approaches, while also continuing City of Hope's chemo protocol and undergoing major surgery on both his liver and colon."
"He is all in. Every single day. And through it all, his faith has never wavered," the caption concludes.
Former Alaska Governor Palin, who ran for Vice President of the United States in 2008 as the running mate of Republican presidential nominee John McCain, divorced her high-school sweetheart, Todd Palin, in 2020.
The ex-couple were married for 32 years and share five children, including Dancing with the Stars contestant Bristol, 31.
Duguay was married to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kim Alexis in 1993.
They divorced in 2016. He had briefly dated Charlie's Angels starlet Farrah Fawcett in the 1980s, and had claimed paparazzi photos of the pair got him traded from the Rangers.