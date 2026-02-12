Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Epstein Scandal Erupts as Allegations Young Teen Was 'Forced to Perform Oral Sex on Prez' Vanish From New DOJ File Dump

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA; DOJ

Donald Trump has once again found himself in hot water over the Epstein files.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has been thrust into a fresh political storm after sexual assault allegations contained within the latest Epstein file release briefly appeared online – before vanishing from the Department of Justice website within hours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

More than three million pages linked to Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, have been published by the Department of Justice, which we have now forensically trawled.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

An FBI memo listed uncorroborated allegations involving Trump.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

Among the documents was an FBI memo compiled in August last year listing uncorroborated tips about Trump, 79, including a claim that a 13- or 14-year-old girl was forced to perform oral s-- on him more than three decades ago in New Jersey.

The allegation, reportedly made by an "unidentified female friend" of the alleged victim, is unverified.

The White House and the DOJ have fiercely denied the claims.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Claims Are Unfounded and False'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The memo cited a tip from an unidentified female friend of an alleged victim.

In a statement released alongside the files, the DOJ said: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

The statement continued: "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

The White House issued the same statement verbatim. The document containing the allegations was temporarily removed from the DoJ website, prompting widespread speculation online.

A DOJ spokesperson later said: "This document was down due to overload and is back online."

But the brief disappearance has fueled accusations from critics that politically sensitive material was being suppressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed the scale of the document review.

According to the memo, the FBI received the tip alleging the teenage girl bit Trump during the alleged assault and was "allegedly hit in the face after she laughed" about it.

The document notes the bureau's Washington field office was directed to conduct an interview with the witness, but does not clarify whether that interview occurred.

There is no indication investigators substantiated the claims or assigned them evidentiary weight.

Todd Blanche, the deputy U.S. attorney general who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer, acknowledged the scale of the review.

He said the team examining the files would inevitably make mistakes and would immediately correct any redaction errors.

Blanche also said Epstein had never suggested Trump did anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Why Jeffrey Epstein is Being Branded Andrew Windsor's 'Pimp and Fixer'

jeffrey epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Tried to 'Buy Off' The Palm Beach Police With 'Huge Donations' — As Vile Pedo Was Being Accused of 'Trafficking Minors'

Lawmakers Raise Transparency Concerns Over Epstein Files

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Democratic lawmakers have questioned why only part of the reviewed files were released.

A source said, "These kinds of tips are part of the raw material the FBI receives every day. Publishing them without context risks creating headlines that outpace the facts. The department's position is that nothing in the files establishes wrongdoing by Trump."

Democratic lawmakers have questioned why only half of the six million documents reviewed were released, pointing to Blanche's acknowledgment the files were equivalent in size to "two Eiffel Towers."

One congressional aide said: "When a document naming the sitting president disappears, even briefly, it inevitably raises suspicions."

The tranche also included references to other high-profile figures.

Bill Gates and Elon Musk were among those mentioned in various allegations and claims connected to Epstein, none of which were accompanied by findings of criminal conduct in the released material.

The White House warned the files "may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos" because the administration had turned over "everything that was sent to the F.B.I. by the public."

Blanche denied Trump intervened in the release process and said every image featuring the president would be published in full.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.