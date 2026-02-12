EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Epstein Scandal Erupts as Allegations Young Teen Was 'Forced to Perform Oral Sex on Prez' Vanish From New DOJ File Dump
Feb. 12 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been thrust into a fresh political storm after sexual assault allegations contained within the latest Epstein file release briefly appeared online – before vanishing from the Department of Justice website within hours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
More than three million pages linked to Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, have been published by the Department of Justice, which we have now forensically trawled.
Among the documents was an FBI memo compiled in August last year listing uncorroborated tips about Trump, 79, including a claim that a 13- or 14-year-old girl was forced to perform oral s-- on him more than three decades ago in New Jersey.
The allegation, reportedly made by an "unidentified female friend" of the alleged victim, is unverified.
The White House and the DOJ have fiercely denied the claims.
'The Claims Are Unfounded and False'
In a statement released alongside the files, the DOJ said: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."
The statement continued: "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."
The White House issued the same statement verbatim. The document containing the allegations was temporarily removed from the DoJ website, prompting widespread speculation online.
A DOJ spokesperson later said: "This document was down due to overload and is back online."
But the brief disappearance has fueled accusations from critics that politically sensitive material was being suppressed.
According to the memo, the FBI received the tip alleging the teenage girl bit Trump during the alleged assault and was "allegedly hit in the face after she laughed" about it.
The document notes the bureau's Washington field office was directed to conduct an interview with the witness, but does not clarify whether that interview occurred.
There is no indication investigators substantiated the claims or assigned them evidentiary weight.
Todd Blanche, the deputy U.S. attorney general who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer, acknowledged the scale of the review.
He said the team examining the files would inevitably make mistakes and would immediately correct any redaction errors.
Blanche also said Epstein had never suggested Trump did anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims.
Lawmakers Raise Transparency Concerns Over Epstein Files
A source said, "These kinds of tips are part of the raw material the FBI receives every day. Publishing them without context risks creating headlines that outpace the facts. The department's position is that nothing in the files establishes wrongdoing by Trump."
Democratic lawmakers have questioned why only half of the six million documents reviewed were released, pointing to Blanche's acknowledgment the files were equivalent in size to "two Eiffel Towers."
One congressional aide said: "When a document naming the sitting president disappears, even briefly, it inevitably raises suspicions."
The tranche also included references to other high-profile figures.
Bill Gates and Elon Musk were among those mentioned in various allegations and claims connected to Epstein, none of which were accompanied by findings of criminal conduct in the released material.
The White House warned the files "may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos" because the administration had turned over "everything that was sent to the F.B.I. by the public."
Blanche denied Trump intervened in the release process and said every image featuring the president would be published in full.