EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Epstein Scandal Erupts as Allegations Young Teen Was 'Forced to Perform Oral Sex on Prez' Vanish From New DOJ File Dump

More than three million pages linked to Jeffrey Epstein , who died by suicide in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, have been published by the Department of Justice, which we have now forensically trawled.

Donald Trump has been thrust into a fresh political storm after sexual assault allegations contained within the latest Epstein file release briefly appeared online – before vanishing from the Department of Justice website within hours, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The White House and the DOJ have fiercely denied the claims.

The allegation, reportedly made by an "unidentified female friend" of the alleged victim, is unverified.

Among the documents was an FBI memo compiled in August last year listing uncorroborated tips about Trump, 79, including a claim that a 13- or 14-year-old girl was forced to perform oral s-- on him more than three decades ago in New Jersey.

The memo cited a tip from an unidentified female friend of an alleged victim.

In a statement released alongside the files, the DOJ said: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

The statement continued: "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

The White House issued the same statement verbatim. The document containing the allegations was temporarily removed from the DoJ website, prompting widespread speculation online.

A DOJ spokesperson later said: "This document was down due to overload and is back online."

But the brief disappearance has fueled accusations from critics that politically sensitive material was being suppressed.