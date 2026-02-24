Jeffrey Epstein Drug Bust: Newly-Released Docs Show Vile Pedo May Have Been Involved in Trafficking Narcotics
Feb. 24 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein may have been involved in drug trafficking, according to bombshell new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal freshly-released documents from the DOJ show the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency once opened an investigation into the convicted s-- offender and 14 other unidentified individuals' money transfers, which authorities believed could be linked to trafficking illegal narcotics.
Wire Transfers Linked With Illegal Drugs
The heavily redacted memo from 2015 reads: "DEA reporting indicates the above individuals are involved in illegitimate wire transfers, which are tied to illicit drug and/or prostitution activities occurring in the U.S. Virgin Islands and New York City."
The documents show that authorities in New York opened the investigation into nearly $50million in suspicious wire transfers that Epstein and 14 others made starting on December 17, 2010 – two years after he reached a non-prosecution agreement with the federal government and nine years before he was arrested on federal s-- trafficking charges.
DEA Investigation Lasted Five Years
It remains unclear what prompted the DEA to launch the five-year probe and what may have come of the investigation, as the 2015 document notes that the matter is "judicial pending" and was active at the time it was written.
Much of the details about the investigation have been redacted in the file.
However, the nearly 70-page memo, which is marked as "sensitive but unclassified," appears to have stemmed from a request made by the DEA to the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Fusion Center in Virginia seeking information from other agencies about Epstein and the other targets as part of an active case.
The alleged co-conspirators in the case were all redacted, except for a Polish model who received approximately $2million in transfers.
Why Epstein's Expenses Are Key to Learning About His Crimes
She has since claimed to have been one of Epstein's victims.
Still, Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, who has been pursuing the Epstein investigation as the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, said following the financier's expenses is the key to learning more about his crimes.
"It appears Epstein was involved in criminal activity that went way beyond pedophilia and s-- trafficking, which makes it even more outrageous that Pam Bondi is sitting on several million unreleased files," he said at the time.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed Epstein had a series of secret storage lockers spread across the country where he hid potentially damning computer files and photographs.
The latest batch of the Epstein files revealed the late financier reportedly rented several self-storage units in different locations across the United States. In them, he kept various items from his homes, including computers from his private island in the Caribbean.
Epstein also reportedly hired private detectives to move the items on occasion from one storage unit to another, after he was allegedly tipped off about a police raid on one of his properties.
Police reportedly never raided the lockers, which could contain important information and evidence related to Epstein's clients.