Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Hangs Up on Piers Morgan During Live Interview After Being Asked About Vile Pedo's Victims — 'These Are the Questions I Don't Get Into'

Mark is not mentioned in the trove of Epstein files released by the U.S. government. Instead, he's joined the growing number of theorists who are certain Jeffrey did not kill himself in jail, but rather was murdered by an unknown figure.

"Look, trust me, it would've been a lot easier for me if I thought Jeffrey committed suicide," he told Morgan earlier in their chat. "I could have… mourned my brother and went on with my life."

He further revealed that he hadn't seen Jeffrey for seven years before his death, and "didn't know what he was up to."

"A lot of the stuff that's come out is surprising to me. I wasn’t aware of a lot of this stuff," Mark shared. "And, I’m going to say even though he is my brother, that was his problem. And now that he’s dead, it’s not his problem anymore."

"So again, unfortunately, I really don’t care, to be honest with you," he added. "I’m just concerned that my brother, whoever and whatever he was, was murdered. That's my concern."