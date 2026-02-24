Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Hangs Up on Piers Morgan During Live Interview After Being Asked About Vile Pedo's Victims — 'These Are the Questions I Don't Get Into'
Jeffrey Epstein's livid brother angrily slammed the phone during an interview with Piers Morgan after being asked if he cared about the s-- fiend's victims, RadarOnline.com can report.
Mark Epstein has repeatedly maintained he's not interested in discussing his brother's crimes, but instead wants to know who allegedly murdered him in his cell as he was awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges.
Mark Disconnects from Piers Mid-Interview
Mark has long insisted that the only part of the many scandals surrounding his brother that interests him is how he died. The 71-year-old repeated the sentiment during a tense phone call on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, February 24.
"I've told people I only talk about Jeffrey's death because I found that when I answer questions about anything else in the files, whatever I say gets misconstrued to fit somebody’s agenda," Mark said. "So I no longer answer questions about the things in the files, which I really, to be honest, don’t care about."
But when Morgan followed that up by asking if Mark "cared about" his brother's victims, he'd had enough.
"These are the questions I don’t get into. Have a good day," Mark said tersely, before the phone line went dead.
A befuddled Morgan could only reply, "Extraordinary," before noting that it was "not a difficult question to answer."
Mark Wants to Know Who Allegedly Killed His Brother
Mark is not mentioned in the trove of Epstein files released by the U.S. government. Instead, he's joined the growing number of theorists who are certain Jeffrey did not kill himself in jail, but rather was murdered by an unknown figure.
"Look, trust me, it would've been a lot easier for me if I thought Jeffrey committed suicide," he told Morgan earlier in their chat. "I could have… mourned my brother and went on with my life."
He further revealed that he hadn't seen Jeffrey for seven years before his death, and "didn't know what he was up to."
"A lot of the stuff that's come out is surprising to me. I wasn’t aware of a lot of this stuff," Mark shared. "And, I’m going to say even though he is my brother, that was his problem. And now that he’s dead, it’s not his problem anymore."
"So again, unfortunately, I really don’t care, to be honest with you," he added. "I’m just concerned that my brother, whoever and whatever he was, was murdered. That's my concern."
Mark Epstein Claims New Forensic Evidence Is Coming
Jeffrey was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Aug. 10, 2019. Authorities ruled his death a suicide by hanging. Mark was the one who identified the body.
However, he's never bought the suicide story, and suggested just last month that new forthcoming forensic revelations would support his position. During an appearance on News Nation Now, he said the injuries "didn't correspond to the way his body was found hanging."
"There are only three ways to die in prison," Mark said, before adding, "Suicide, natural causes or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?"
Mark further accused authorities of concealing the truth, calling the official findings a "cover-up."
"Why the charade?" he asked. "Who are they trying to protect?"
'No Credible Evidence' Epstein was Murdered
Despite years of investigations, the Department of Justice and the FBI concluded in a June 2023 report that there was no credible evidence of foul play in Jeffrey's death. Officials reaffirmed that determination, saying systemic failures at the jail allowed Jeffrey to take his own life.
Mark has continued to challenge that conclusion. In a July 2025 interview with NBC News, he said, "More and more, I believe he was murdered."
He added, "And everyone who looks at all the information that's out there on facts comes to the same conclusion."